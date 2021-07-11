ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Match Highlights

County Ground, Hove: India-W vs England-W: India Women posted a fighting score of 148-4 after Heather Knight won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shafali Verma scored 48 runs whereas Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with 31 runs. England was well on track in the run-chase as Tammy Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight were going strong. However, the hosts lost wickets in a cluster as India Women were able to bounce back in the match. India Women won by 8 runs and have levelled the series 1-1.

Live Updates

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Poonam Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she scalped two wickets and conceded only 17 runs in her four overs quota. Deepti Sharma is the Player of the match as she scored 24 runs and also scalped a wicket and gave away only 18 runs in her four overs. So that’s it from us today. Goodnight!

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: India stay alive in this series. India Women win by 8 runs and level the series by 1-1. Brilliant bowling performance from the visitors as they bounced back in style.

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: No run! Brilliant from Sneh Rana. 11 needed off 2 balls now. India Women have their noses ahead.

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: The third umpire has given it. It’s out. Mady Villiers is gone after scoring 2 runs. 12 needed off 4 balls. Which team will hold its nerve?

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: One more run. It’s a close call for the run-out and it will be a tough decision for the third umpire. It’s touch and go. 12 needed off 4 balls.

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Only one off the first ball from Sneh Rana. 13 needed off 5 balls.

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: This is going down to the wire. 14 runs are required off the final over.

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Only six runs from the 18th over from Deepti Sharma. ENG W 133-6, Need 16 runs from 10 balls.