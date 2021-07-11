ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Match Highlights

County Ground, Hove: India-W vs England-W: India Women posted a fighting score of 148-4 after Heather Knight won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shafali Verma scored 48 runs whereas Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with 31 runs. England was well on track in the run-chase as Tammy Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight were going strong. However, the hosts lost wickets in a cluster as India Women were able to bounce back in the match. India Women won by 8 runs and have levelled the series 1-1.

The third T20I, which will be the decider of the series, will be played on 14th July, at County Ground, Chelmsford.