India Women vs Germany Women Live Score And Updates, Hockey

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Match Tokyo Olympics score and updates from Oi Hockey Stadium, South Pitch. Rani Rampal-led team had a disappointing start to their campaign as they were thrashed by the World No.1 Netherlands by 5-1 in their opening clash. The Netherlands had completely dominated the Indian Women in possession as well as attack. Thus, the Indian women team will look to make a solid comeback and they will have their work cut out against Germany, who are placed at third position in FIH rankings whereas India is at 10th place.

Germany Women won by 2-0 against India Women in the second Pool A match for both teams in Tokyo Olympics. Nike Lorenz and Anne Schroder scored for Germany at Oi Stadium.