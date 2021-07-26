India Women vs Germany Women Live Score And Updates, Hockey

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Match Tokyo Olympics score and updates from Oi Hockey Stadium, South Pitch. Rani Rampal-led team had a disappointing start to their campaign as they were thrashed by the World No.1 Netherlands by 5-1 in their opening clash. The Netherlands had completely dominated the Indian Women in possession as well as attack. Thus, the Indian women team will look to make a solid comeback and they will have their work cut out against Germany, who are placed at third position in FIH rankings whereas India is at 10th place.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Match Highlights Updates: Tough Day For India as Manika Batra, Women Hockey Team Suffer Defeats

Germany Women won by 2-0 against India Women in the second Pool A match for both teams in Tokyo Olympics. Nike Lorenz and Anne Schroder scored for Germany at Oi Stadium. Also Read - More Qualified People Would Have Taken Less Time: Gun Manufacturer On Manu Bhaker's Technical Snag in Pistol

  • 7:14 PM IST

    Live India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020: It’s Over. Germany Women have sealed their second win of the Tokyo Olympics. India Women were good in parts but could not grab their chances. IND W 0-2 GER W.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Live India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020: Only three minutes are remaining and India Women are racing against time as Germany has a 2-0 lead.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    Live India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020: India have had their chances but they haven’t been able to convert them. Thus, it has been disappointed for Rani Rampal-led team. The last six minutes are remaining, can India come up with some sort of magic? IND W 0-2 GER W

  • 6:55 PM IST
    Live India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020: Vandana has been brilliant for India. She had another chance but it came off the goal post. Unlucky for the Indian forward.
  • 6:54 PM IST

    Live India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020: The third quarter is done and dusted. Can India bounce back in the last 15 minutes.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Live India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020: Vandana came up with great work but she could not finish it as German goalkeeper Julia Sonntag makes a fine save.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Live India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020: GOAL. Germany gets the goal. Thudding strike from Anne Schröder. Brilliant play from the German. IND W 0-2 GER W After 35 minutes

  • 6:38 PM IST

    Live India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020: OH No. Gurjit has squandered the chance. The German goalkeeper got some finger tips on the ball as it hits the post. Big opportunity missed by the Indians. IND W 0-1 GER W 34 Minutes

  • 6:36 PM IST

    Live India Women vs Germany Women Hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020: They have got it, penalty stroke. What a review from Rani Rampal. Great chance this for India Women.