India Women vs South Africa vs Women 2nd ODI Highlights

A rusty India started their ODI World Cup preparations on a losing note as they were beaten comprehensively by South Africa in the series opener on Sunday in Lucknow. Batting first, India managed a below-par 177/9 after captain Mithali Raj scored a half-century. Harmanpreet Kaur was the next highest scorer for the hosts with 40 off 41. In reply, South Africa sauntered to the target for the loss of just eight wickets in 40.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

For the tourists, opener Lizelle Lee top-scored with 83 not out while Laura Wolvaardt struck 80 off 110. Jhulan Goswami was the pick of the India bowlers, taking 2/38 from her 10 overs. For South Africa, Shabnim Ismail took 3/28 while Nonkululeko Mlaba took 2/41.

All the five matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India Women vs South Africa Women Full Squads

India Women Squad: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase