India Women vs South Africa vs Women 2nd ODI Highlights

A rusty India started their ODI World Cup preparations on a losing note as they were beaten comprehensively by South Africa in the series opener on Sunday in Lucknow. Batting first, India managed a below-par 177/9 after captain Mithali Raj scored a half-century. Harmanpreet Kaur was the next highest scorer for the hosts with 40 off 41. In reply, South Africa sauntered to the target for the loss of just eight wickets in 40.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

For the tourists, opener Lizelle Lee top-scored with 83 not out while Laura Wolvaardt struck 80 off 110. Jhulan Goswami was the pick of the India bowlers, taking 2/38 from her 10 overs. For South Africa, Shabnim Ismail took 3/28 while Nonkululeko Mlaba took 2/41.

All the five matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India Women vs South Africa Women Full Squads

India Women Squad: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase

Live Updates

  • 3:01 PM IST

    So, India have bounced back in a dominating fashion producing an all-round display to crush South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the five-match series. India were hurting after suffering an eight-wicket in the series opener on Sunday. However, on Tuesday everything went right for India as their captain Mithali Raj won the coin toss and opted to field first. Then veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad shared seven wickets between them to bowl out South Africa for a low 157. India did lose opener Jemimah Rodrigues cheaply in the chase but following her dismissal, it was one-way traffic. Smriti Mandhana was in red-hot form as she smashed 80 off 64 with 10 fours and three sixes while Punam Raut made 62 off 89 with eight fours as India went on to overhaul the target in 28.4 overs. The third ODI of the series will be played on Friday.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    India Complete Dominating Nine-Wicket Win: Smriti Mandhana is in a hurry as she seals the win with consecutive fours off Nandine de Klerk. India have overhauled the target in just 28.4 overs with nine wickets to spare. They finish on 160/1 and have drawn level at 1-1 in the five-match ODI series. Mandhana remains unbeaten on 80 while Punam Raut made 62.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Fifty for Punam Raut: With a four to fine leg, Raut reaches her half-century off 79 deliveries. She has so far struck six fours in her innings. India 139/1, chasing 158

  • 2:32 PM IST

    Century Partnership between Mandhana and Raut: India batters continue to score runs freely with the current partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut for the second wicket crossing the 100-run mark. India are now 128/1 and need just 30 runs to win the 2nd ODI. Mandhana is unbeaten on 69 off 59 with eight fours and three sixes while Raut has made 41 off 74 with four fours to her name so far.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Smriti Mandhana in red-hot touch: Mandhana has crashed three fours in an over of Shabnim Ismail to put India in complete control of the chase in 2nd ODI. The third boundary also resulted in Mandhana completing her half-century. This has been a controlled innings from the India opener so far. The contest is quickly slipping away from South African team. Punam Raut has been solid so far in her 54-ball 27. Score 95/1 in 20 overs, chasing 158

  • 1:54 PM IST

    India Recover in Chase of 158: Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut have settled in to put India in a comfortable position. Mandhana, who had started her innings with back-to-back sixes, has reached 32 off 33 with the help of two fours and three sixes. Giving her company is Raut on 15 off 37 with two fours. India 63/1 in 15 overs

  • 1:35 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score: Smriti Mandhana (22*) and Punam Raut (3*) have kept India steady after the dismissal of Jemimah Rodrigues early in the chase of 158. South Africa captain Sune Luus has so far used three bowlers in Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka. India 35/1 in 10 overs

  • 1:16 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score: WICKET! Shabnim Ismail strikes for South Africa with the wicket of India opener Jemimah Rodrigues. It was dropped short but not short enough for Rodrigues to attempt a pull as she got an edge to be bowled on 9. India have lost their first wicket. Score 22/1 in 4.1 overs, chasing 158

  • 12:54 PM IST

    We are back with India’s chase. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana will kickstart India’s hunt of 158. Right-arm pacer Shabnim Ismail will start the proceedings for South Africa.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    A solid effort from India bowlers as they justified their captain Mithali Raj’s decision to bowl first in the 2nd ODI. Jhulan Goswami was the star of the performance taking 4/42 from her 10 overs that included a double-wicket over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad took 3/37 from her nine overs as South Africa kept losing wickets regularly. Middle-order batsman Lara Goodall was their top-scorer with 49 off 77 followed by 36 from captain Sune Luus. India need 158 runs in 50 overs to draw level in the five-match series