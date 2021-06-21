Live ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Scores And Updates

AbuDhabi: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the PSL Qualifier match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Multan Sultans PSL Score Today, PSL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the cricket blog of the Qualifier match of PSL 2021 between ISL vs MUL from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest ISL vs MUR, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Live Score, ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here.

Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 31 runs after Sohaib Maqsood scored a fine fifty whereas Sohail Tanvir scalped three wickets. Multan Sultans have now qualified for the final of the PSL 2021. Islamabad United will face the winner of Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in the second eliminator.

Live Updates

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Score And Updates: So that’s it from today. Keep following India.com for the latest sports news and updates. Good night folks.

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Score And Updates: The last one also bites the dust. It’s all over, ISL are all out for 149. Multan Sultans win against Islamabad United by a big margin of 31 runs. Multan Sultans now qualify for the final of PSL 2021. What an effort from the Mohammad Rizwan-led team.

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Score And Updates: Out. This is getting wrapped up now. ISL is almost done and dusted here. ISL 149.9 after 19 overs.

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Score And Updates: Out. Mohammad Wasim Jr is plumbed in front of the wickets by Imran Khan. ISL 146/8 after 18 overs. 35 needed off the last two overs.

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Score And Updates: ISL 139/7 after 17 overs. Need 42 runs in the last three overs. Looks difficult but anything is possible in T20 cricket.

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Score And Updates: Gone. Hasan Ali is dismissed. Imran Tahir gets his second wicket of the day. This has been comprehensive from Multan Sultans. ISL 125/7 after 16 overs.

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Score And Updates: Sohail Tanvir gets back into the attack and removes Khawaja. This should be the game for Multan Sultans. ISL 111/6 after 14.2 overs