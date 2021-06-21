Live ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Scores And Updates

AbuDhabi: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the PSL Qualifier match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Multan Sultans PSL Score Today, PSL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the cricket blog of the Qualifier match of PSL 2021 between ISL vs MUL from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest ISL vs MUR, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Live Score, ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here.

Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 31 runs after Sohaib Maqsood scored a fine fifty whereas Sohail Tanvir scalped three wickets. Multan Sultans have now qualified for the final of the PSL 2021. Islamabad United will face the winner of Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in the second eliminator.