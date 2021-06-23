Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Score And Updates PSL 2021

Abu Dhabi: PSL 2021 ISL vs PES Score And Updates- Hello and welcome to our blog of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. After topping the group stage, Islamabad lost the qualifier one to seal the place in the final but now they have another shot to reach there in the Eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi. The Wahab Riaz team beat Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1.

  • 1:22 AM IST

    Live Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Score And Updates PSL 2021: DONE AND DUSTED! Shoaib Malik finishes things in style with a boundary. What a stunning run-chase by Peshawar Zalmi. Malik scored unbeaten 32 runs in just 10 balls to get things done quickly with 19 balls to spare. Hazratullah Zazai and Jonathan Wells played some tremendous knocks to set up the win for Peshawar Zalmi as they enter the final of PSL 2021 where they will face Multan Sultans. PSZ 177/2 in 16.5 overs vs ISU 174/9

  • 1:16 AM IST

    Live Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Score And Updates PSL 2021: Shoaib Malik is making his presence felt by smashing Shadab Khan all over the park. 18 runs from the over as Peshawar just need 13 runs from 24 balls now. Some brutal power-hitting from veteran Pakistan batsman. PSZ 162/2 in 16 overs

  • 1:09 AM IST

    Live Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Score And Updates PSL 2021: OUT! Wasim won the battle against Zazai as he got the better of him after getting hit for a four and a six. However, Zazai has already done his job with a tremendous 66-run knock to put his team in a commanding position. Shoaib Malik is the new man in. PSZ 141/2 in 14.3 overs

  • 1:05 AM IST

    Live Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Score And Updates PSL 2021: Hazratullah Zazai and Jonathan Wells both completed their half-centuries as Peshwar are cruising towards the target at the moment. 12 runs from the Hasan Ali over as Islamabad bowlers are looking clueless now. PSZ 130/1 in 14 overs

  • 1:01 AM IST

    Live Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Score And Updates PSL 2021: Finally a tight over from Islamabad after a long time as Faheem Ashraw created problems for batsmen with his variations. Only six runs from it. However, both Zazai and Wells are looking calm and composed. PSZ 118/1 in 13 overs

  • 12:52 AM IST

    Live Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Score And Updates PSL 2021: MASSIVE OVER! 21 runs from it as both Hazratullah Zazai and Jonathan Wells hit sixes off Shadab Khan’s delivery. Peshawar are in a commanding position currently in this chase as Isalamabad’s search for a breakthrough continues. PSZ 112/1 in 12 overs

  • 12:48 AM IST

    Live Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Score And Updates PSL 2021: Hazratullah Zazai finally manages to hit the ball over the line for a maximum. It’s a very good sign for Peshawar because if he gets going then any target is small. 14 runs from the over. PSZ 91/0 in 11 overs

  • 12:42 AM IST

    Live Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Score And Updates PSL 2021: Jonathan Wells is trying to break the shackles now as he managed to get 10 runs from Shadab Khan’s over with a six and a four. Peshawar need a couple of over with 10 plus runs. PSZ 77/1 in 10 overs

  • 12:35 AM IST

    Live Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Score And Updates PSL 2021: Another tight over from Islamabad bowlers as Wasim Jr gave six runs from it and one came as an extra. We are smelling a wicket from here as both batters are playing with a below 100 strike rate. PSZ 67/1 in 9 overs

  • 12:31 AM IST

    Live Score Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Updates PSL 2021: Good over from skipper Shadab Khan as only six runs came from it. Zazai has been scoring run a ball so far and the pressure is mounting on him. Mohammed Wasim Jr comes into the attack. PSZ 60/1 in 8 overs