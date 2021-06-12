Islamabad vs Quetta Updates PSL 2021: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Islamabad are currently at the third spot on the points table with three wins in 5 games, while Quetta are going through a rough patch as they have lost four of their five clashes. See the latest Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IU vs QG PSL Live Cricket Score, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live match, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live score today, IU vs QG PSL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, PSL 2021 Live, IU vs QG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch PSL live match, PSL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match, IU vs QG PSL 2021 Live match score, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match PSL between Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators from Abu Dhabi here. Also Read - ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM IST June 11

Live Updates

  • 12:55 AM IST

  • 12:48 AM IST

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Score And Updates PSL 2021: DONE AND DUSTED! Colin Munro Finishes it off in style with a six to stamp his authority on this match. What a player, what an innings. Top class from the southpaw 90 runs from just 36 balls. Quetta were nowhere in this game especially in the second half as Islamabad chased down the target in just 10 overs. ISU 137/0 in 10 overs Win by 10 wickets

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Score And Updates PSL 2021: Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja are not just toying with both the bowlers and the field. Nine runs from the over as Islamabad are just inches away from a massive win. ISU 113/0 in 8 overs

  • 12:32 AM IST

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Score And Updates PSL 2021: Another massive over for Islamabad 22 runs from it. Colin Munro hits his fifty in just 20 balls and he is still not stopping and clearing the rope with clear eyes. ISU 97/0 in 6 overs

  • 12:27 AM IST

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Score And Updates PSL 2021: POOR from Khurram Shahzad! 21 runs from the over as Khurram bowled two no balls. Quetta need to find a solution in the upcoming games to stay alive in the league. They are completely outclassed so far from Islamabad. ISU 75/0 in 5 overs

  • 12:20 AM IST

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Score And Updates PSL 2021: The Islamabad openers are smashing everything coming in their way. Poor bowling from Quetta as they are not learning from their mistakes and paying a heavy price for it. Islamabad will look to finish this match as early as possible to improve their NRR. ISU 54/0 in 4 overs

  • 12:14 AM IST

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Score And Updates PSL 2021: Usman Khawaja joins the party as he slammed Wildermuth for three boundaries in his first over. Khawaja guides all their boundaries with class. The match is running away from Quetta in the starting overs itself. ISU 39/0 in 3 overs

  • 12:08 AM IST

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Score And Updates PSL 2021: Colin Munro is not stopping for anyone as he trying to attack everything coming in his zone. Usman Khawaja on the other hand is looking cautious with his approach. Wildermuth to bowl from the other end. ISU 27/0 in 2 overs

  • 12:00 AM IST

    LIVE Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Score And Updates PSL 2021: COLIN MUNRO ON FIRE! The southpaw smashes four boundaries in the first over as Naseem Shah – the concussion replacement had no answers for it. Poor bowling from the 18-year-old. Islamabad will look to continue this momentum. ISU 19/0 in 1 over

  • 11:56 PM IST

    JUST IN: Andre Russell is out of this game as Naseem Shah enters the field as his concussion replacement