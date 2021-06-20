Italy vs Wales Updates Euro 2020: 1-0

Rome: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 Match from Stadio Olimpico. The Roberto Mancini men are playing dominant football so far in the tournament with two wins in as many matches as they will look to complete the hat-trick of wins in the clash against Wales. While Gareth Bale and Co. will look to seal their spot in knockouts.

Live Updates

  • 11:34 PM IST

  • 11:33 PM IST

  • 11:30 PM IST

  • 11:23 PM IST

    Live Italy vs Wales Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: FULL TIME! DONE AND DUSTED! Italy registered their 11th straight clean sheet as they beat 10-man Wales. The win helped Italy finish top of their group stage. Wales were the inferior team throughout the game as they were chasing the ball with less idea of tactics. ITA vs WAL 1-0 Full Time

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Live Italy vs Wales Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: 90 minutes are up and three minutes are added to the time. Wales in search of a miracle.

  • 11:14 PM IST

  • 11:13 PM IST

    Live Italy vs Wales Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Wales are looking hopeless now and one more goal from Italy here will put their knockout place in doubt as Switzerland are currently ahead of Turkey. Veratti has been top class so far for Italy. ITA vs WAL 1-0 in 83rd minute

  • 11:02 PM IST

    Live Italy vs Wales Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Despite being a dominant team, Italy have failed to convert chances today despite attempting 17 shots. There has been some good defending from Wales but Italy need to find a way to score more goals while having such a number of shots. ITA vs WAL 1-0 in 72nd minute

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Italy vs Wales Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Wales are suffering after losing a man to the red card. Italy are just dominating the game with more possession as Belotti also had a chance to double the lead but Ward made a stunning save. ITA vs WAL 1-0 in 65th minute

  • 10:44 PM IST

    RED CARD: Ethan Ampadu (WALES)