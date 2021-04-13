Highlights IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Live Updates

  • 11:29 PM IST

  • 11:18 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 KKR vs MI Updates: Done and Dusted! Mumbai Snatch the win from Kolkata’s jaw to earn the two crucial points. Kolkata were extremely poor in the second half of their innings as Mumbai took full advantage of it. Boult claims two wickets in the last over to seal the deal for Mumbai. Poor batting from Kolkata. Mumbai beat Kolkata by 10 Runs

  • 11:11 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Updates: Brilliant over from Jasprit Bumrah and that why he is the best in business. Only four runs from the over. This is Mumbai’s match now and KKR are responsible for it because of their poor shot selections. KKR 138/5 in 19 overs

  • 11:05 PM IST

    KKR vs MI Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Excellent over from Krunal Pandya only three runs from it. Mumbai are well back in the game as Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the final two overs. KKR had a chance in this over to attack Krunal but they didn’t. DreRuss needs to fire. KKR 134/5 in 18 overs

  • 11:00 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Updates: Excellent over under pressure from Jasprit Bumrah only 8 runs from it. KKR need 22 runs from the last three overs. With Russell and Karthik in the middle, KKR are the hot favourites but looking at the Mumbai bowling attack they are probably the only team in the league who can win from here. KKR 131/5 in 17 overs

  • 10:49 PM IST

    Live KKR vs MI Score and Updates IPL 2021: Krunal Removes Shakib! A big blow for KKR and the match is on now and KKR are losing the way in the chase. KKR is going the Mumbai Indians way and losing wickets at a regular interval in the second half of their innings. KKR 122/5 in 15.2 overs

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 KKR vs MI Updates: Rahul Chahar on a roll as he gets his fourth! Nitish Rana departs for 57! Another twist in the chase. Dinesh Karthik comes into the attack. The required run rate is under the control and KKR can still seal it. KKR 122/4 in 15 overs

  • 10:41 PM IST

    Live KKR vs MI Updates IPL 2021 Score: An injury scare? But Rohit Sharma looks fine as he completes the over. KKR manages to get 9 runs from the over. Rohit can be handy at this surface if he hits the right spots. The match is the crunch stage and anybody can win from here. KKR 113/3 in 14 overs

  • 10:34 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Updates: Rahul Chahar gets the third and it’s the big one of Captain Eoin Morgan. The southpaw dances down the ground and lofts it over deep mid-wicket but misses the top connection. Marco Jansen doesn’t make any mistake and grabs it. Shakib Al Hasan comes into bat. KKR 104/3 in 13 overs

  • 10:30 PM IST

    KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Good over for KKR 12 runs from it. Nitish Rana looks confident and is not looking in any hurry. It’s the best time to bat with the captain to get calm and composed. Bumrah has failed to hit the right length in this game and is looking out of rhythm. KKR 97/2 in 12 overs