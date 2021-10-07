KKR vs RR IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 54 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 54 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL Match Score, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS – Shivam Mavi (4/21) and ‘comeback man’ Lockie Ferguson’s triple strikes (3/18) star as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in match 54 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Courtesy of this win, KKR have taken a step closer to IPL 2021 playoffs and virtually sealed a spot in the last four. Rahul Tewatia top-scored for Royals with a 44-run knock. Earlier, Shubman Gill (56, Venkatesh Iyer (38) propel Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive total of 171/4 against Rajasthan in match 54 of IPL 2021 in Sharjah Thursday. This was Gill’s second consecutive half-century in IPL 2021. TOSS – Sanju Samson wins the Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 in Sharjah. See the latest KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. With 12 points from 13 matches, KKR are currently sitting at the fourth position in the pecking order, just ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, KKR vs RR 2021 Scorecard: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Virtually Seal Last Playoff Berth With 86-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals