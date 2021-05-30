Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final Updates

MAN CITY vs CHE Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea from Porto. Chelsea beat Manchester City in the big-ticket finale to lift their second Champions League trophy. It was a dominating performance from Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel’s magic worked for them with a 1-0 win. See the latest Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the MCI vs CHE Champions League Final Live Football Score, Manchester City vs  Chelsea Live match, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live score today, MCI vs CHE Champions League Final 2021 Live video, Live Football TV, Champions League Final 2021 Live, MCI vs CHE live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming You can also check the live Football blog of match Champions League Final between Manchester City vs Chelsea from Estadio do Dragao, Porto here. Also Read - Chelsea Beat Manchester City 1-0 as Kai Havertz Powers Blues to 2nd UEFA Champions League Title

Also Read - Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Final in India: When And Where to Watch MAN CITY vs CHE Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV
Also Read - MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Champions League Final: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester City vs Chelsea on May 30, Sunday

Live Updates

  • 3:01 AM IST

    That’s all for tonight! See you next time at our Live Blog! Goodnight! Goodbye! Take Care!

  • 2:50 AM IST

    UEFA Champions League Final: NEW KINGS OF EUROPE!

  • 2:43 AM IST

  • 2:36 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Thomas Tuchel wins his first Champions League title in his career, just six months after joining Chelsea.This is what dreams are made off. Guardiola’s quest to win the greatest prize in Europe with City continues. Chelsea were simply the better side with more chances, could’ve got a second one but they held on till the very end. City on the other hand didn’t create any clear cut opportunities as they had their work cut out by the Chelsea defenders with some precision.

  • 2:29 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: The referee blows the final whistle ! Chelsea are the Champions of Europe again for the second time ! Amazing scenes as all the players and the staff rushed out to the ground ! Premier League Champions Defeated ! FT MCI 0-1 CHE

  • 2:27 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Mahrez finds a loose ball just outside the penalty box, hits it on the volley and just miss the frame of the goal by a whisker ! Mendy was routed to the spot MCI 0-1 CHE|90+6 minute

  • 2:23 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Well ! Well ! We have 7 additional minutes signaled by the official ! Can Chelsea hold on ? or maybe a City comeback on the cards ? MCI 0-1 CHE|90+1 minute

  • 2:21 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Gabriel Jesus is booked for his challenge on Havertz. MCI 0-1 CHE|88th minute

  • 2:19 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Sergio Aguero finds himself in some space inside the box as he tries to play a cheeky pass over Mendy. The Chelsea goalkeeper stands tall as he catches the ball safely. MCI 0-1 CHE|85th minute

  • 2:14 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Aguero is also on the pitch replacing a lack-lustre Sterling. Can he provide an Aguerooo moment ? MCI 0-1 CHE|80th minute