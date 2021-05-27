Highlights Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League Final

MAN UTD vs VIL Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League Final. Villarreal Beat Manchester United in the penalty shootout by 11-10 to clinch their maiden Europa League title. The match was ended 1-1 after the extra time. See the latest Villarreal vs Manchester United Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the VIL vs MAN UTD Europa League Final Live Football Score, Manchester United vs Villarreal Live match, Villarreal vs Manchester United Live score today, VIL vs MAN UTD Europa League Final 2021 Live video, Live Football TV, Europa League Final 2021 Live, VIL vs MAN UTD live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Europa League Final live match,  Europa League Final 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Manchester United vs Villarreal match, VIL vs MAN UTD Europa League Final 2021 Live match score You can also check the live Football blog of match Europa League Final between Villarreal vs Manchester United from PGE Arena Gdańsk, Poland here. Also Read - Villarreal Beat Manchester United in EPIC Penalty Shootout Drama to Claim Maiden Europa League Title

  Also Read - Live Stream Manchester United vs Villarreal Europa League Final in India: When And Where to Watch MAN UTD vs VIL Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

Also Read - Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India: Preview, Playing 11, Prediction - Where to Watch MUN vs LIV Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV; TV Telecast Star Sports

Live Updates

  • 3:46 AM IST

  • 3:40 AM IST

  • 3:34 AM IST

    Europa League Final Updates: WHAT A GAME OF FOOTBALL IT WAS! Players of both teams gave their all on the pitch today but it was Villarreal’s night. Unai Emery’s midas touch in the Europa League continues. Villarreal enjoyed the first half of the game but after that, it was Manchester United who dominated the game till the penalty shootout. The penalty shootout provided absolutely the best climax for the tournament as it was left for the goalkeepers to do the job for their team from the spot to net the goal. But DAVID De GEA Missed it. And Villarreal Win Their Maiden Europa League.

  • 3:30 AM IST

  • 3:26 AM IST

    Live Europa League Final Updates: VILLARREAL WIN 11-10 ON PENALTIES TO WIN MAIDEN EUROPA LEAGUE TITLE!

  • 3:25 AM IST

    Manchester United Penalty: David de Gea Misses it as Geronimo Rulli Makes the BIG SAVE!

  • 3:25 AM IST

    Villarreal Penalty: Geronimo Rulli Scores

  • 3:24 AM IST

    Manchester United Penalty: Victor Lindelof Scores

  • 3:23 AM IST

    Villarreal Penalty: Pau Torres Scores

  • 3:22 AM IST

    Manchester United Penalty: Axel Tuanzebe Scores