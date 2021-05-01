IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Match from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi. Mumbai made two changes in their playing XI as Jimmy Neesham came in for Nathan Coulter-Nile while Dhawal Kulkarni replaced Jayant Yadav. While Chennai decided to play with the same XI from the last match.

Live Updates

  • 11:38 PM IST

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates MI vs CSK IPL 2021: Done and Dusted! MUMBAI INDIANS BEAT CHENNAI SUPER KINGS in a last-ball thriller. Kieron Pollard gets the job done and once again proved why he is the most important part of this team. Lungi Ngidi tried his best but it was not enough to stop the brute power of Kieron Pollard. MI 219/6 in 20 overs Beat CSK by 4 wickets

  • 11:24 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Sam Curran gets the last laugh as he managed to dismiss Hardik Pandya after getting hit for two huge sixes and then he gets the better of Jimmy Neesham. The southpaw registered a golden duck on MI’s debut. The situation gets a bit tricky now as Mumbai need 16 runs from the last over. MI 203/6 in 19 overs

  • 11:18 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Shardul Thakur once again received hammering from Kieron Pollard as seventeen runs came from it. Some brutal power hitting from Kieron Pollard as Mumbai are at the top in the game with him and Hardik Pandya in the middle Chennai under a lot of pressure. MI 188/4 in 18 overs

  • 11:09 PM IST

    MI vs CSK Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: SAM CURRAN STRIKES as Krunal Pandya departs for 32. An excellent yorker from Curran as the Krunal gets plumb in front of the wicket. A huge blow for Mumbai but the new batter in his younger brother Hardik Pandya and he can hit a longer way than his brother. MI 170/4 in 16.3 overs

  • 11:06 PM IST

    MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Another big over for Mumbai Indians as sixteen runs came from it. Krunal Pandya is also trying to hit some boundaries here and is hitting a few of them. Chennai doesn’t have many options left for the final overs as Sam Curran comes into attack to bowl his third. MI 169/3 in 16 overs

  • 10:59 PM IST

    MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates: KIERON POLLARD ON FIRE! He completes his half-century in just 17 balls. A very big over for Mumbai Indians as 23 runs came from it and now they are very much back in the game. MS Dhoni need to find a trick to dismiss Pollard from the equation because if he stays till the end then the match will be over with some balls to spare. MI 153/3 in 15 overs

  • 10:47 PM IST

    MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates: And the Kieron Pollard Show continues as this time Lungi Ngidi becomes the victim of his wrath. Sixteen runs from the over as Pollard slammed two maximums to keep Mumbai alive in the chase. Strategic Time Out as Mumbai will look to continue this momentum after the break. MI 130/3 in 14 overs

  • 10:45 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 MI vs CSK: Finally a over that Mumbai was waiting for as Kieron Pollard attacked Ravindra Jadeja to collect 20 runs from it. It’s the stage for Polly to shine once again and get his team to the victory line. Lungi Ngidi returns to attack but he will be under pressure against Pollard. MI 114/3 in 13 overs

  • 10:40 PM IST

    Live Updates IPL 2021 MI vs CSK Score: Ten Runs from the Shardul Thakur over but Mumbai need a lot more from here now as the NRR is above 15 and Chennai have a decent attack to attack them here. Ravindra Jadeja to continue from the other end as Kieron Pollard will look to attack him now. MI 94/3 in 12 overs