Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Hardik Pandya (40 not out) -Kieron Pollard (15* off 7 balls) held their nerve as Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in match 42 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Saurabh Tiwary scored crucial 45 runs for Mumbai. OUT! Mohammed Shami picked up the well-set Quinton de Kock (27) and Ravi Bishnoi snared the wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) on successive deliveries as Punjab Kings dent Mumbai Indians’ charge in Abu Dhabi. Jasprit Bumrah (2/24) and Kieron Pollard (2/8) star as Mumbai Indians restrict Punjab Kings for 135/6. TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indian elect to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 42 of VIVO IPL 2021. Check Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer Making a Mark With the Ball as Well

  • 1:29 AM IST

  • 12:47 AM IST

    MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE, IPL 2021 LIVE: Kieron Pollard is the Player of the Match! He says that his bowling is a bit underrated. Adds that as an individual he tries to do what the team wants and he had his day with the ball. Mentions that he targets certain batters and other specialists are there in the team. He mentions that he doesn’t have pace, swing, seam, or spin but uses his brain to get the job done. Mentions that he is getting older but it’s nice sometimes to show the young guys how it’s done. Ends by saying that they got the two points which is the most important thing. Right then. That is all we have from this game. The action in the Indian Premier League continues as on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, we will have the clash between Bangalore and Rajasthan at 6 pm local (7:30 PM IST). Do join us then. Cheers!

  • 12:46 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, MI vs PBKS LIVE: The Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma says that they didn’t play to their potential but they stick to each other during this time. Says that they have been in a similar situation previously and they learn from it. Adds that they have a brilliant squad and they play well when asked to. He praises Pandya on the way he played, he says that he is coming after an injury so he needed some time in the middle. Talking about Kishan, he says that it was a tough call to take but he can be back when needed. Laughs while saying that the track is definitely better than what he played in England. Says that the grass is coming off the pitch and it was a good batting pitch. Adds that Pollard has been a key player for so long and today he delivered.

  • 11:45 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Points Table After MI vs PBKS

  • 11:45 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: KL Rahul, the losing skipper of Punjab Kings, says that it was a great fight from them. Says that 135 was not enough and they should have posted 170 but they have done well to show fight and the next two games will be very interesting for them. Adds that they have not been able to handle the pressure in the middle but they will learn over time. Says that they try to stay positive and they take one game at a time. Says they just enjoy playing cricket and do not think much of the result. Says they just tell the boys to enjoy their game.

  • 11:45 PM IST

    MI vs PBKS Live Score and Updates, IPL 2021 LIVE: Another good bowling display from Punjab Kings but it was not enough for them to bag the two points. They needed a win here but they could not overpower Mumbai. They started well as Ravi Bishnoi struck in consecutive balls to remove 2 Mumbai batters early on. Then, they kept the pressure building by bowling tight lines and lengths and did not allow the batters of Mumbai to score runs freely. Aiden Markram was decent in his spell, whereas, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis displayed their class once again with an impressive outing. Mohammed Shami was slightly expensive and could not contain the batters towards the end. In the end, Mumbai did enough to scalp the 2 points on offer.

  • 11:35 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, MI vs PBKS LIVE: Usually, the openers of Mumbai Indians have been good in providing a good platform at the start, and they did that well in the last game against Bangalore too, but it did not happen in this game. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav fell in consecutive balls and Mumbai were in some trouble. Quinton de Kock and Saurabh Tiwary steadied things slightly before de Kock departed. Tiwary though continued and played very well for his 45, but lost his wicket at the wrong time. The onus fell on the duo of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard and those two kept their calm, scored a couple of boundaries, ensured the game was within grasp, and helped their team cross the line.

  • 11:33 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE: Hardik-Pollard Get Mumbai Back to ‘Winning Ways’

  • 11:27 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Finally. Finally, Mumbai Indians have won a game. It has felt like a lifetime, right? Well, that’s because Mumbai are just serial winners, so, every time they get a result that isn’t a win, it is a surprise. They will be hoping that this win turns around their fortunes and they can continue with the same momentum. Punjab, on the other hand, will be disheartened that they could not cross the line as they have bowled very well, but it was not meant to be.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, MI vs PBKS LIVE: SIX! DROPPED! It’s all over now! On a length and Hardik Pandya rocks back to pull it. He flat-bats it towards long-on where the fielder, Deepak Hooda spills the catch and the ball goes over the ropes. MUMBAI WIN BY 6 WICKETS! Mumbai Indians (137/4) Beat Punjab Kings (135/6) by 6 wickets | Saurabh Tiwary 45, Hardik Pandya 40 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/25