Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 24 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 24 of IPL 2021 between MI vs RR from Delhi here. See the latest MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates – Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 70 and some masterful bowling from Jasprit Bumrah in the death overs helped Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Left-handed South African opener's 63-run stand with Krunal Pandya – 39 runs – for the third wicket helped MI chase down a target of 172 with nine balls to spare. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah led the way as the five-time champions put the brakes on RR's innings to restrict them to 171/4. Chris Morris dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the first 10 overs but de Kock and Pandya then closed out any chances that may have opened up for RR. Pandya eventually fell in the 17th over to Mustafizur Rahman after which Kieron Pollard smashed 16 runs in eight balls to take MI over the line. Put in to bat, Rajasthan rode on 42 by skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler's 41 to post a competitive 171 for four but their efforts was overshadowed by de Kock, who struck six fours and two maximums to complete the task in 18.3 overs at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.