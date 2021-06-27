Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: 0-2

Budapest: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Netherlands vs Czech Republic from Ferenc Puskás Stadium. The Dutch team has played dominant football in Euro 2020 this season by winning all three group stage clashes. Memphis Depay and Co were ruthless in front of goals and will be a big threat to Czech Republic’s defence. See the latest Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the NED vs CZR Euro 2020 Live Football Score, Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live match, Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live score today, NED vs CZR Euro 2020 Live video, Live Football TV, Euro 2020 Live, NED vs CZR live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Euro 2020 live match, Euro 2020 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Netherlands vs Czech Republic match, NED vs CZR Euro 2020 Live match score, Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of match Euro 2020 between Netherlands vs Czech Republic from the Ferenc Puskás Stadium. Also Read - Live West Indies vs South Africa Match Score And Updates 2nd T20I: Proteas Openers On Fire

Starting Line-ups Also Read - Belgium vs Portugal Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Line-Ups Out as Bruno Fernandes on Bench

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, F de Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Malen, Memphis Also Read - NED vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Netherlands vs Czech Republic, Puskas Arena at 9:30 PM IST, June 27

Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderabek; Holes, Soucek; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick9