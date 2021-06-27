Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: 0-2

Budapest: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Netherlands vs Czech Republic from Ferenc Puskás Stadium. The Dutch team has played dominant football in Euro 2020 this season by winning all three group stage clashes. Memphis Depay and Co were ruthless in front of goals and will be a big threat to Czech Republic's defence.

Starting Line-ups Also Read - Belgium vs Portugal Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Line-Ups Out as Bruno Fernandes on Bench

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, F de Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Malen, Memphis Also Read - NED vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Netherlands vs Czech Republic, Puskas Arena at 9:30 PM IST, June 27

Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderabek; Holes, Soucek; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick9

    LIVE Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: FULL TIME and Czech Republic upset Netherlands in the mega clash to seal their place in the quarterfinals. What a night for Czech players as they completely outclassed the Dutch in Budapest. Stunning goals from Holes and Schick seal the deal for them. NED vs CZR 0-2 in FULL TIME

    LIVE Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: The De Ligt Card has changed the course of this game and Czech Republic have taken full advantage of having an extra man on their side. A few minutes left in this match. NED vs CZR 0-2 in 88th minute

    LIVE Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL! Czech Republic Double Their Lead as Schick strikes a stunning goal. Netherlands are almost down and out now and only a miracle can save their campaign now. What a night for Czech Republic. NED vs CZR 0-2 in 80th minutes

    LIVE Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Czech Republic are now defending hard with their whole heart as this is their moment to create something special tonight. Netherlands are in desperate search of magic at the moment to get back into the game. NED vs CZR 0-1 in 76th minute

    LIVE Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOAAAAALLLLLLLL! HOLES CONNECTS THE HEADER AND IT BREACHES THE NETHERLANDS DEFENCE! Czech Republic are on fire and the Dutch are desperately missing their key man De Light. NED vs CZR 0-1 in 68th minute

    LIVE Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: The Czech players are giving the Dutchs a run for their money in Budapest and the match is expected to create some magic in the later stage. Netherlands are all scattered in their formation at the moment. NED vs CZR 0-0 in 66th minute

    LIVE Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Netherland are feeling the pressure after getting reduced to 10 man. Czech Republic have a great chance to create a big upset here and take full advantage of 1 extra man on the field in their jersey. NED vs CZR 0-0 in 62nd minute

    LIVE Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: RED CARD! Matthijs de Ligt suspended from the game after a deliberate handball during a goal-scoring opportunity. However, Czech failed to convert the chance into a goal from the free-kick spot. NED vs CZR 0-0 in 56th minute

    LIVE Netherlands vs Czech Republic Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: The Dutch players started the second half with the same approach and Malen missed probably the best chance of the game as Vaclik made another stunning save. NED vs CZR 0-0 in 52nd minute