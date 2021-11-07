NZ vs AFG MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match 40 between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Score, New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup MATCH HIGHLIGHTS TODAY, New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 HIGHLIGHTS, New Zealand vs Afghanistan MATCH HIGHLIGHTS,  Today cricket updates here. NZ vs AFG T20 Match Highlights Today- A clinical bowling performance followed by a solid batting display led New Zealand to a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Afghanistan in their last Super 12 stage match and helped them qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, on Sunday. The victory took the Black Caps to eight points, with four wins from five matches. It confirmed a top-two place in Group 2 for them, along with Pakistan, as the two teams join England and Australia from Group 1 in the semi-finals. This is the third time that New Zealand have made it to the semi-finals in T20 World Cups following 2007 and 2016. The result also ended the semifinal hopes of India, who play their final match on Monday, as well as Afghanistan. (SCORECARD)Also Read - NZ vs AFG T20 Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021 Today Match Report: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan by 8 Wickets to Clinch Semifinal Spot; India Knocked Out From Tournament

Live Updates

  • 7:34 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score- Trent Boult Bags Player of The Match

  • 7:34 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Score, NZ vs AFG T20 LIVE: So, that is it from this game! We have our four semi-finalists. It will be England and Australia from Group 1 and Pakistan and New Zealand from the other. Now, the next game will decide if it is Pakistan who will finish on top. If they win, they will do so. That game begins at 6 pm local time (7:30 PM IST). You can change tabs and enjoy the coverage. Cheers!

  • 7:32 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score, NZ vs AFG T20 LIVE- Handshakes & Warm Hugs!

  • 7:05 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: Kane Williamson, New Zealand skipper says that, it was a strong performance against a very good Afghanistan side who have a lot of match-winners and the bowlers did the job really well as it was a 150 plus pitch. Mentions that they would have batted first today, which hasn’t been the case in this tournament as the pitches have been challenging and that’s nice because it helps the overall performance and the fielding effort was brilliant today. Adds that everyone put their 100 percent effort in today and the crowd was supportive as well. On facing England, he mentions that it’s going to be a good challenge but they are ready for it and are looking forward to the encounter.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: Mohammad Nabi, the skipper of Afghanistan, says that it was their plan to put up a good score after winning the toss but they were not able to do it. Adds that they were few runs short and they should have got atleast got to 140. Tells that they tried really hard but felt that they were 30 runs short. Says that they know how to play in UAE but unfortunately they were not able to execute their plans and they will come back strong next time.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Trent Boult is named the Player of the Match. He says that it’s nice to top off the performance today and the boys are playing well. Adds that they’ve had some day games and some night games as well, so that gives them experience and they are confident about the conditions. Mentions that batting or bowling first, they are happy doing both and today the bowlers did the job and then the guys finished it off nicely with the bat.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today- NZ Become 4th Team to Qualify For Semis

  • 6:45 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Score and Updates: Their batters too did not let the efforts by their bowlers go in vain. The openers got off to a decent start before Mitchell fell. Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill then put on another decent stand before the latter was dismissed. Then came the stand though which took them over the line and it was between Conway and Williamson. They took their time, paced it well and in the end, chased it down easily. Afghanistan needed wickets early on but they failed to get many! Their spinners really did not get a lot of assistance on this very good wicket. There were a couple of wickets to fall but they needed a lot more to actually build pressure. To be honest, they were at least 40 runs short of what could have been a competitive score.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG T20 Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Slower ball from Gulbadin Naib, on a length, around the middle. Devon Conway eases it to long-on for a single. New Zealand WIN THE MATCH BY 8 WICKETS! The Kiwis are into the semi-final! End of a clinical performance from the Kiwis to book their spot in the semifinal! Excellent stuff from them in a high-pressure game. To be honest, 120 odd was never going to be enough and it surely did not. Have to credit the efforts from the bowlers who rose to the occasion and restricted Afghanistan to a low score. New Zealand (125/2) beat Afghanistan (124/8) by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi | Kane Williamson 40*, Devon Conway 36*; Rashid Khan 1/27

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs AFG LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! CRUNCHED! Tossed up from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, around off. Devon Conway skips down and smacks it back past the bowler to collect a boundary. New Zealand 113/2 in 16.3 overs vs Afghanistan (124/8)