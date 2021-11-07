NZ vs AFG MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 CRICKET UPDATES

A clinical bowling performance followed by a solid batting display led New Zealand to a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Afghanistan in their last Super 12 stage match and helped them qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, on Sunday. The victory took the Black Caps to eight points, with four wins from five matches. It confirmed a top-two place in Group 2 for them, along with Pakistan, as the two teams join England and Australia from Group 1 in the semi-finals. This is the third time that New Zealand have made it to the semi-finals in T20 World Cups following 2007 and 2016. The result also ended the semifinal hopes of India, who play their final match on Monday, as well as Afghanistan.