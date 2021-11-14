NZ vs AUS MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. NZ vs AUS T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS – A clinical unbeaten knock from Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) along with a crucial half-century by David Warner (53) and a superlative spell by Josh Hazlewood (3/16) powered Australia to win their first T20 World Cup trophy, defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Facing a target of 173, the biggest chase in a Men's T20 World Cup final, Australia reached home with seven balls to spare. Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.