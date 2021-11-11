PAK vs AUS MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 2nd Semifinal between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS PAK vs AUS T20 Score, PAK vs AUS Streaming Cricket, T20 World Cup Match, Pakistan vs Australia MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, Pakistan vs Australia T20 Score, Pakistan vs Australia MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Score 2021, Today cricket updates here. PAK vs AUS MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- Riding on the outstanding batting performances from Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis and David Warner, Australia thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal clash to reach the final of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, on Thursday. Australia will now face New Zealand in the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday. Earlier, Kiwis had registered a brilliant victory over 2016 runners-up England in the first semifinal of the tournament on Wednesday. Fantastic fifties by Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52) and Fakhar Zaman (55 not out) powered Pakistan to 176-4. Apart from Rizwan and Zaman, Babar Azam (39) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Pakistan while Mitchell Starc (2/38) was the most successful bowler for Australia. (SCORECARD)Also Read - Hasan Ali Main Bowler Hain, Logon Ka Kam Hai Kehna: Babar Azam Defends His Fast Bowler Over Dropped Catch Outrage vs Australia in Semis | Watch

Live Updates

  • 1:58 AM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- New Zealand vs Australia in FINAL

  • 12:08 AM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: Right then, 5 in 5 for Australia in World Cup knockouts against Pakistan and that also stops the winning streak of the Men in Green in the UAE. We are done with this match and have only one left to go in this edition of the T20 World Cup. The grand finale is going to be a blockbuster clash as it will reignite the trans-Tasman rivalry. New Zealand versus Australia – T20 World Cup 2021 Final – on Sunday, 14th November 2021. The action will begin at 6 pm local (7:30 PM IST) but you can join us in advance for the build-up. Cheers!

  • 12:04 AM IST

    Live Score Cricket Today, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming: Aaron Finch, the winning skipper of Australia, says that at no stage they felt that the game was in their bag. Praises Wade for the way he played along with Stoinis. Admits that they were a bit sloppy with their fielding today but this win shows the depth of their team. Further adds that it was a nice toss to win but confesses that he hoped to lose it and bat first on what was a great wicket to bat on.

  • 11:52 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- Mathew Wade Adjudged ‘Player of The Match’

  • 11:51 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, says that they scored as many runs as they had planned and feels they also bowled well in the first half but the chances they gave away cost them. States the turning point was the dropped catch (Wade’s drop in the 19th over) and had that been taken, it could have been different but he is proud of how the boys fared in this tournament and hopes to learn from this loss. Also says they have played well throughout and that will help them in future. Ends by saying that they have got very good support and they enjoy playing here and thanks the supporters.

  • 11:47 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score and Updates: Matthew Wade is the Player of the Match! He says that a couple of ramp shots were pre-meditated and he is glad to get a couple of sixes like that. Adds that Stoinis was quite confident about them getting over the line and helped him. Says that he was confident of targeting the shorter boundary against Afridi. Credits Stoinis for the way he batted and says that he got them to a situation where they were a few blows away from getting over the line. Confesses that the feeling has still not sunk in.

  • 11:46 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: Before Matthew Wade went bonkers in the 19th over, he was dropped by Hasan Ali and that probably was the moment that cost Pakistan in the end. There is a famous catchphrase – ‘To be the man, you gotta beat the man!’ Wade was the man this evening and he took out Pakistan’s best man in Shaheen Afridi to earn a stunning win for Australia. The winning juggernaut of Pakistan has been halted by Australia. They were invincible in this tournament and it is going to be a hard defeat to swallow. Their batting gave them a fine platform and the way they bowled, it was their game till the start of the partnership between Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade. Shadab Khan’s bowling effort where he hunted down Warner, Smith, Marsh and Maxwell, went in vain and he is unfortunate to end on the losing side.

  • 11:29 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Streaming- Australia Stun Pakistan to Reach WC Final

  • 11:29 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score 2021: The chase started with Shaheen Afridi hurling fireballs at the Aussies. His first over was extraordinary where he took out Aaron Finch for a golden duck and nearly hunted down Mitchell Marsh as well. After the first two overs though, things eased out for Australia and Marsh formed a quickfire 51-run stand with David Warner. The Powerplay went well for them and despite losing Marsh and Steven Smith after that, the Aussies were in control at the halfway mark, needing 88 to win with David Warner looking in ominous form. After the Drinks break, Shadab Khan immediately removed the dangerous Warner, caught behind. Although the UltraEdge didn’t detect any edge. David not opting to review the decision was a massive moment of this chase as Australia lost Glenn Maxwell soon after that. There were quite a few reckless shot selections from the Aussies and they found themselves in a precarious situation. With 62 needed off 30 balls and 5 Aussie wickets left, the ball was in Pakistan’s court, just like it was in England’s court in the first semifinal. If it was Daryl Mitchell last evening for New Zealand, it was Matthew Wade for Australia.

  • 11:28 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today: SIX! There is no last over! If the previous one did not seal the deal, this definitely did. Matthew Wade, take a bow. AUSTRALIA ARE INTO THE FINAL AS THEY WIN BY 5 WICKETS! Another outrageous stroke from Wade. He tries the paddle scoop, it is a full toss on the middle, Wade times it well over the fine leg fence for a maximum. Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi!!! Matthew Wade turned back the clock and donned the cape of Michael Hussey and gave Shaheen Afridi the treatment that Mr. Cricket handed to Saeed Ajmal in the 2010 T20 World Cup. What a compelling run chase, it was a bit like last evening and the chasing team once again won with one over to spare. The Aussie dugout is pumped up, emotions flooding out there, what a game, what a win – AUSTRALIA ARE IN THE T20 WORLD CUP 2021 FINAL! Australia (177/5) beat Pakistan (176/4) by 5 wickets in Dubai | Warner 49, Wade 41*; Shadab 4/26