PAK vs AUS MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 2nd Semifinal between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS PAK vs AUS T20 Score, PAK vs AUS Streaming Cricket, T20 World Cup Match, Pakistan vs Australia MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, Pakistan vs Australia T20 Score, Pakistan vs Australia MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Score 2021, Today cricket updates here. PAK vs AUS MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- Riding on the outstanding batting performances from Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis and David Warner, Australia thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal clash to reach the final of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, on Thursday. Australia will now face New Zealand in the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday. Earlier, Kiwis had registered a brilliant victory over 2016 runners-up England in the first semifinal of the tournament on Wednesday. Fantastic fifties by Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52) and Fakhar Zaman (55 not out) powered Pakistan to 176-4. Apart from Rizwan and Zaman, Babar Azam (39) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Pakistan while Mitchell Starc (2/38) was the most successful bowler for Australia. (SCORECARD)Also Read - Hasan Ali Main Bowler Hain, Logon Ka Kam Hai Kehna: Babar Azam Defends His Fast Bowler Over Dropped Catch Outrage vs Australia in Semis | Watch