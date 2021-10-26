PAK vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Score, T20 World Cup MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Pakistan vs New Zealand Score and MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE SCORE: Haris Rauf’s superb bowling spell (4/22) followed by Asif Ali (27 not out) and Shoaib Malik’s (26 unbeaten) late blitz helped Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday. The victory sends Pakistan back above Afghanistan to the top of Group 2 with two wins from two matches in the tournament. A sensational bowling performance by Haris Rauf, (4/22) helped Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Rauf, fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, and Hafeez picked up a wicket each on the sluggish pitch at Sharjah.. (SCORECARD)Also Read - PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Scorecard, Today Match Report: Haris Rauf's Four-For, Asif Ali's Cameo Help Pakistan Beat New Zealand by 5 Wickets to Make it Two-in-Two

Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table After Pakistan vs New Zealand Match; How does a Pakistan Win Benefit India? Explained
Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI vs New Zealand, T20 WC Super 12: Ishan Kishan For Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur For Bhuvneshwar Kumar; 2 Changes Likely

Live Updates

  • 11:59 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE SCORE- ‘The Winning Selfie’ – Pakistan Cricket

  • 11:44 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score Today, PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE: Babar Azam, the victorious Pakistan captain, says that he is always happy with a win and it gives them a lot of confidence. Adds that it was a team effort, the way they started with the ball and the way the spinners bowled and finally Haris Rauf bowled really well. Adds that mainly the fielding effort was exceptional. Mentions that they leaked 10 or so more runs and when they came out to bat, early wickets fell. He applauds the efforts of Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali for the way they batted and finished off things. Mentions that they want to take it day by day and make sure they perform on the day of the match.

  • 11:43 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ T20 Live Score 2021, T20 WC LIVE: Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, is up for a chat. He says it is very disappointed. They were quite optimistic in the halfway mark, but this is good Pakistan side, who managed to take it over the line. Mentions, the boys could not nail it in the end. On being asked about the bowling pack, he says, the bowlers were outstanding for 80 percent of the game. They had planned to keep it on the stumps but once there were poor deliveries, the batters pounced on them and took the game away from us. Mentions, they have a lot of positives to take from this game. Also, the venue is also different and the opponent as well, India is a good looking side. Ends by saying, they will hope to come back stronger in the next game.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Haris Rauf Bags ‘Player of The Match’ – 4/22 vs New Zealand

  • 11:19 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE: Haris Rauf wins the Man of the Match award for his tremendous spell with the ball. (4-0-22-4). He is up for a chat. He says, that the team’s effort in the field, supporting the bowlers was the key and the fans support too was important. Adds that the type of bowlers they have, they support each other and they constantly talk about the pitch and conditions. Mentions that his pick of the wicket today was the one of Guptill as it took New Zealand’s momentum away. He ends by thanking his family for their continued support.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- Heroes of Pakistan’s Blazing Win

  • 11:13 PM IST
    Live Score Today PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup LIVE: The start though was not that great for Pakistan. They began slowly and lost Babar Azam in the Powerplay. They just could not get a move on and just as they seemed like moving ahead with the game, they kept losing wickets. They were in a spot of bother when Rizwan fell. The Men in Green were reeling at 69 for 4 and the run rate needed was nearing 9. Malik though kept his cool, played sensibly, he wanted to take it deep. Pakistan though still needed someone to play a cameo for them and it came from the bat of Asif Ali. He is picked as the finisher and he played a gem of a knock. The Black Caps actually should be pleased with the fight they showed, they bowled hard lengths and made it difficult for Pakistan to score. Southee was terrific, Sodhi was also very impressive. To add to that, they were brilliant in the field. However, when mattered they failed to keep their nerve, they needed to bowl well at the death but that was not to be.
  • 11:09 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ Live Score- Pakistan Make it Two-in-Two in T20 World Cup

  • 11:07 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES, PAK vs NZ LIVE: That’s it, Pakistan have gone 2 out of 2! Fullish ball, around off. Asif Ali drives it through cover and the batters come back for the second. Pakistan WIN BY 5 WICKETS! What a chase that turned out to be! It was the opening two which came to the fore for Pakistan in the first game and this time it was the middle and the lower order. Absolutely stunning from Malik and Asif Ali. Especially the former, he paced his innings so well and the others who came out to bat with him just played around him and did their job. Pakistan appear to be superb team and they have more or less sealed their passage to the semi-finals. Pakistan (135/5 in 18.4 overs) beat New Zealand (134/8) by 5 wickets | Rizwan 33, Asif Ali 27*; Sodhi 2/28

  • 11:05 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: SIX! That outta do it now! Asif Ali means business here! Trent Boult bangs in a short ball, around the middle and it’s just not short enough. Asif Ali hangs back and absolutely muscles it over the wide long-on fence. Just 2 needed now.