PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE SCORE: Haris Rauf's superb bowling spell (4/22) followed by Asif Ali (27 not out) and Shoaib Malik's (26 unbeaten) late blitz helped Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday. The victory sends Pakistan back above Afghanistan to the top of Group 2 with two wins from two matches in the tournament. A sensational bowling performance by Haris Rauf, (4/22) helped Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Rauf, fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, and Hafeez picked up a wicket each on the sluggish pitch at Sharjah..