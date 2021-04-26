PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 21 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 21 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs KKR from Ahmedabad here. After losing four matches in a row, Kolkata Knight Riders finally pulled off a convincing victory as they beat Punjab Kings by five wickets in their IPL 2021 clash on the back of some disciplined bowling from their spinners, which helped restrict the Punjab franchise to 123/9 in 20 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. A 66-run fourth-wicket stand between skipper Eoin Morgan – 47 not out off 40 balls – and Rahul Tripathi – 41 off 32 balls – provided the base for the Kolkata franchise to reach the target with 3.2 overs to spare. Earlier, Sunil Narine took 2/22, while Varun Chakravarthy scalped 1/24 as KKR picked up wickets at frequent intervals to derail the PBKS innings. Only opener Mayank Agarwal – 31 off 34 balls – and tailender Chris Jordan – 30 off 18 balls – could be worthwhile contributors for Punjab Kings. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL Match Today Report, PBKS vs KKR 2021 Scorecard: Eoin Morgan, Bowlers Shine as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Monday Blues to Get Past Punjab Kings

Live Updates

  • 12:39 AM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper and Player of the Match, says winning has not been easy and they have worked really hard, the performance today was really impressive especially with the ball. Adds Punjab are a tough side to play against but they did well to chase it down. Mentions from the 12th and 13th kver of the first innings the wicket was sliding on and it kept getting better and better. Adds giving 4 overs on the trot is something he does not do a lot but Mavi bowled well and he wanted him to bowl to Gayle. States their spinners are variation bowlers, they do not rely a lot on turn and they try and control the line and length and they did that well. Says they hope today is the start of something. Ends by wishing people who are sick well and he says if they stick together, they can beat this.

  • 12:38 AM IST

    Eoin Morgan – Player of the Match IPL 2021

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Kolkata’s batsman Rahul Tripathi is caught smiling during the chat. Rahul Tripsrhi says it was an important win after the loses. Adds the bowlers did really well, they did lose a few wickets but they knew if they bat sensibly, they’ll chase it down. Adds there was some help for the bowlers but it was coming on better in the second innings. Mentions he thought he was run out as he was late to dive and he was upset but was happy after watching the replay. Ends by saying he was set and he wanted to take a chance, it was a half-hearted chance and he played a rash shot but he is happy they chased it down in 17 overs.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    KKR move to the 5th spot in IPL 2021 points table after beating PBKS

  • 11:24 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Punjab Kings skipper, KL Rahul says it is a tough night, it is never nice to be on a losing side, he is lost for words and they should have adapted. Mentions they could have applied themselves a lot more and expected the batters to be a lot smarter and get an extra 20 to 30 runs. Adds the wicket was a bit two-paced and it also remained up and down and it was difficult to bat with the new ball. Also says good teams assess quickly and they could not do that and he hopes they can learn from their mistakes. Admits the catch taken by Ravi was awesome and they have been a good fielding side and Rhodes has pushed everyone to work hard on that aspect of the game and it is coming off nicely.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Finally, Kolkata Knight Riders end their losing run and get back to winning ways. They did make things very difficult for themselves but have got over the line. Punjab will be happy with the fight shown by the bowlers but their batting has failed for the third time this season and that will worry KL Rahul and coach Kumble. Chasing a sub-par target of 124, Kolkata started off awfully as they lost Rana, Gill and Narine all departed in the first three overs. There were fears that Kolkata would mess up this chase. But Tripathi continued his fine form and Morgan found his touch too. Chasing such a low total, the two-time champions needed one solid stand. That is what Tripathi and Morgan’s 64-run stand gave. Tripathi was unable to finish things off and neither could Russell. Morgan though stuck till the end and along with Karthik ensured they managed to get over the line.

  • 11:15 PM IST

    KKR beat Punjab to end their losing streak in IPL 2021

  • 11:09 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Thumped! Kolkata Knight Riders win it in style! Short and on middle from Arshdeep Singh, this is hammered through mid-wicket for a boundary. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (126/5) Beat PUNJAB KINGS (123/9) by 5 WICKETS! Eoin Morgan 47, Rahul Tripathi 41; Mohammed Shami 1/25

  • 11:07 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! Captain Morgan wants to end it quickly! Also now has 7000 runs in T20s. A lovely shot to bring it up. Tossed up on off from Deepak Hooda, Morgan makes room and lifts it over covers for a maximum. 13 runs from the over – a boundary and a maximum from Morgan’s blade. KKR 115/5 in 16 overs vs PBKS (123/9)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    Andre Russell departs, twist in the tale?