PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 21 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 21 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs KKR from Ahmedabad here. After losing four matches in a row, Kolkata Knight Riders finally pulled off a convincing victory as they beat Punjab Kings by five wickets in their IPL 2021 clash on the back of some disciplined bowling from their spinners, which helped restrict the Punjab franchise to 123/9 in 20 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. A 66-run fourth-wicket stand between skipper Eoin Morgan – 47 not out off 40 balls – and Rahul Tripathi – 41 off 32 balls – provided the base for the Kolkata franchise to reach the target with 3.2 overs to spare. Earlier, Sunil Narine took 2/22, while Varun Chakravarthy scalped 1/24 as KKR picked up wickets at frequent intervals to derail the PBKS innings. Only opener Mayank Agarwal – 31 off 34 balls – and tailender Chris Jordan – 30 off 18 balls – could be worthwhile contributors for Punjab Kings. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL Match Today Report, PBKS vs KKR 2021 Scorecard: Eoin Morgan, Bowlers Shine as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Monday Blues to Get Past Punjab Kings