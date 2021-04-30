Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021

PBKS vs RCB Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings. Washington Sundar sat out for RCB as Shahbaz Ahmed got a chance. PBKS made three changes in the search for a desperate win in Ahmedabad tonight.

    Live Updates PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021: THE STAR OF THE NIGHT

    Live Score And Updates PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021: DONE DUSTED! Punjab Kings registered a convincing 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Harshal Patel scored quickfire 13-ball 31 runs in the end which is going to help his team in the NRR battle. A good all-round effort from the Punjab team to beat the in-form Bangalore. RCB 145/8 as Punjab win by 34 runs.

    PBKS vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Harshal Patel is showcasing his batting skills now and smashing the bowlers for boundaries. Another big over for RCB as 16 runs came from it. Chris Jordan will not be happy himself after that. Riley Meredith to bowl the final over. RCB 133/7 in 19 overs

    Live PBKS vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Finally a good over for Royal Challengers Bangalore as 15 runs came from it. Some lusty blows from Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson but the match is almost over for them but they can score those runs to keep the NRR in check. RCB 117/7 in 18 overs

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB: Two in Two! Ravi Bishnoi gets another as he castles Daniel Sams. Good chance for Punjab Kings to improve their NRR tonight as it is going to be a massive win for them if wickets get down like this. RCB 96/7 in 15.5 overs

    Live Updates PBKS vs RCB Score IPL 2021: Harpreet Brar is everywhere in the game as this time he took a sharp catch at the boundary line as Shahbaz Ahmed returns to the hut. Ravi Bishnoi gets his first of the night after bowling constantly well. Strategic time out as Punjab are smelling their third win of the season. RCB 96/6 in 15.4 overs

    Live Score And Updates PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021: RAJAT PATIDAR Departs! A poor knock from the young man as his dot balls put a lot of pressure on Virat Kohli who later got out in a desperate attempt to hit the ball. Chris Jordan gets his first wicket of the night as Punjab will look to finish this game as soon as possible from here. RCB 92/5 in 15 overs

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB: Rajat Patidar finally breaks the shackles but isn’t it too late for that. Fourteen runs from the over as Patidar smashed a six and a four in that over. RCB need 96 runs from the last six overs. Chris Jordan returns to attack. RCB 84/4 in 14 overs

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB: THE DREAM SPELL CONTINUES! Harpreet Barar Dismisses AB de Villiers as Punjab are all over the game now. Excellent bowling from the debutant he removed the best batters of RCB. ABD tried to play it up and over covers but misses the top connection as KL Rahul takes the catch. RCB 71/4 in 13 overs