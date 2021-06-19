Portugal vs Germany Updates Euro 2020: 2-4

Munich: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Portugal vs Germany from Allianz Arena, Munich. Germany, who suffered a 0-1 defeat in their opening game against France, are in desperate search of a win to keep their knockouts' hope alive. But they face defending champions Portugal in the quest to do that. The defending champions registered a thumping 3-0 win in their last match against Hungary.

Live Updates

  • 11:26 PM IST

  • 11:25 PM IST

  • 11:25 PM IST

    Portugal vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Full TIME! And it’s DONE AND DUSTED! Germany completely dominate the defending champions to earn the crucial points. Cristiano Ronaldo draws the first blood but it was the Germany who didn’t hold back at any moment and continues to attack. POR vs GER 2-4 Full Time

  • 11:16 PM IST

    Portugal vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: With only a few minutes left in the game, Portugal are now looking dejected while Germany bring some fresh legs in Leroy Sane to keep the pace up. POR vs GER 2-4 in 87th minute

  • 11:05 PM IST

    Portugal vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: The second goal has fueled up some gas in Portugal as they are trying hard to score another from here. Meanwhile, Germany are calm and composed in the defence as they are banking on counter attacking moves. POR vs GER 2-4 in 75th minute

  • 11:01 PM IST

  • 10:58 PM IST

    Portugal vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLL!!!! This time Portugal manages to get their second goal on the score sheet. And it’s Diogo Jota who decide to give some hope to Portugal in this match. POR vs GER 2-4 in 67th minute

  • 10:52 PM IST

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Portugal vs Germany Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLLLLLL!!!!!!!! A stunning header from Robin Gosens as Germany extends their domination over Portugal. It was an inch-perfect cross from Joshua Kimmich and Gosens makes no choice to make it four for Germany. POR vs GER 1-4 in 60th minute

  • 10:44 PM IST