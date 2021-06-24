Portugal vs France Updates Euro 2020: 2-2

Budapest: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Portugal vs France mega Euro 2020 encounter live from Ferenc Puskás Stadium. Defending champions face a very tough test in France as the place to seal a place in knockout rounds is on the line for Portugal. The football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe will clash in the mega encounter at the Euros to mark the end of the group stage.

Live Updates

  • 3:29 AM IST

    Euro 2020 Round of 16 Complete Schedule And Timings IST: Check Here

  • 3:27 AM IST

  • 2:57 AM IST
    Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Ali Daei’s Record of Most International Goals With a Brace Against France (READ HERE)
  • 2:30 AM IST

    Portugal vs France Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: FULL TIME! As the match ends in a draw and both teams qualify for the next round of Euro 2020. What a game of football we witnessed today. Ronaldo matched the world record of most international goal with a brace. While Karim Benzema scored his first goal for France in almost five years and doubled his joy with a brace. POR vs FRA 2-2 at Full Time.

  • 2:19 AM IST

    Portugal vs France Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann skies the shot. Good pace from Kingsley Koman as Griezmann tries to net the goal with the first touch but skies it over the post. POR vs FRA 2-2 in 86th minute

  • 2:12 AM IST

    Portugal vs France Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Nelson Semedo is going off after sustaining a minor injury as Dalot is replacing him in the middle. The search for a winner continues from both sides as fans in Budapest are backing France here as a win for World Champions might help Hungary to qualify for the next round. POR vs FRA 2-2 in 78th minute

  • 2:02 AM IST

    Portugal vs France Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Stunning save from Rui Patricio! French players are in shock as they thought Antoine Griezmann shot must have entered the goal. Breathtaking stuff from Portugal glovesman. POR vs FRA 2-2 in 69th minute

  • 1:54 AM IST

    Portugal vs France Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOAL!!!!!! CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES ANOTHER PENALTY! The fully focused Ronaldo sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and scored the equalizer for Portugal. POR vs FRA 2-2 in 60th minute

  • 1:52 AM IST

    Portugal vs France Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Penalty Again as Kounde hands the ball inside the circle and Portugal gets the golden opportunity to scores the equalizer here.

  • 1:42 AM IST

    Portugal vs France Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOAALLLLL!!!!!!!!!! Karim Benzema strikes again. The Frenchman was not sure about the goal when it was referred for the VAR. But the end result filled him up with joy. A clinical finish from the Real Madrid striker as there was no chance for Patricio to stop that. POR vs FRA 1-2 in 47th minute