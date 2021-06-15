QUE vs LAH PSL 2021 Scores and Updates

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of PSL match 23 between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators PSL Score Today, PSL Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the cricket blog of match 23 of PSL 2021 between QUE vs LAH from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest QUE vs LAH, Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 Live Score, QUE vs LAH PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here.

Quetta Gladiators win their second match of the tournament as they defeat Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs. Khurram Shahzad and Usman Shinwari scalped three wickets each of the Gladiators to help them defend 158 runs.



Live Updates

  • 10:31 PM IST

  • 10:27 PM IST

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE PSL 2021 QUE vs LAH, Scores And Updates Match 23: That’s it, its all over. Lahore Qalandars are dismissed for 140 runs. Quetta Gladiators win this game by 18 runs. Much needed win this the Gladiators as they were struggling.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE PSL 2021 QUE vs LAH, Scores And Updates Match 23: Khurram Shahzad gets the wicket of Shaheen Shah Afridi. LAH nine down and QUE are one wicket away from victory. LAH 119-9 after 16.3 overs.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE PSL 2021 QUE vs LAH, Scores And Updates Match 23: Usman Shinwari gets the big wicket of Tim David who was keeping LAH in the game. He has been outstanding today, Shinwari. LAH 119/8 after 16.2 overs, LAH need 40 off 22 balls.

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE PSL 2021 QUE vs LAH, Scores And Updates Match 23: Good last over by Mohammad Nawaz as he conceded only four runs. LAH 99/7 after 14.1 overs. 60 needed off 35 balls.

  • 9:50 PM IST

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE PSL 2021 QUE vs LAH, Scores And Updates Match 23: Lahore Qalandars are getting a move on here. 23 runs came off last over by Zahoor Khan. Tim David has raced to 34 off just 19 balls. He is keeping Qalandars in the hunt. 68 needed off 42 balls. Possible.

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE PSL 2021 QUE vs LAH, Scores And Updates Match 23: Lahore Qalandars are tumbling here. They have lost seven wickets. This has been a one-way traffic. LAH 73-7 after 12.2 overs.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE PSL 2021 QUE vs LAH, Scores And Updates Match 23: Quetta Gladiators right on top now. Zeeshan Ashraf tries to go for the big shot on the leg-side against Khurram Shahzad but gets an inside edge and Sarfaraz makes no mistake on this occasion. LAH 40-4 after 6 overs.