Highlights RCB vs KKR Match Updates IPL 2021

RCB vs KKR Match Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match from MA Chidambaram Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangalore decided to play with three overseas players as Dan Christian made a place for Rajat Patidar.

Live Updates

  • 7:19 PM IST

  • 7:14 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Updates IPL 2021 Score: DONE AND DUSTED! Excellent last over from Harshal Patel as he does it again as RCB win by 38 runs. A clinical performance from Royal Challengers Bangalore as they outclassed their opposition in all three departments. Now RCB have both the orange cap and purple cap holders. KKR 166/8 in 20 overs as RCB WIN BY 38 Runs

  • 7:08 PM IST

    Live RCB vs KKR Updates IPL 2021 Score: Top Over from Mohammed Siraj. He was on point on first four deliveries with yorkers. Russell only gets one from it as KKR are almost out of this game and will have to rely on no-ball and extra to get back. Good captaincy from Virat Kohli to back Siraj for the 19th over. KKR 162/7 in 19 overs

  • 7:04 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live IPL 2021 Score and Updates: It’s a mixed bag for KKR as they collected 15 runs from the over but lost two wickets. Andre Russell is still in the middle is trying to hammer everything over the rope. This over is going to be a crucial one in this match. Siraj returns to attack. KKR 161/7 in 18 overs

  • 6:56 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Andre Russell Joins the Party! The Caribbean allrounder suddenly turn the tides of this game by smashing Yuzvendra Chahal. 20 runs from the last over as Russell keeps KKR alive in the chase with three fours and a six against Chahal. Kyle Jamieson to bowl from other end. KKR 146/5 in 17 overs

  • 6:50 PM IST

    Live RCB vs KKR Score and Updates IPL 2021: Harshal Patel once again bowled an outstanding over under pressure. Only five runs from it as he was able to keep Andre Russell quiet. KKR need 79 runs from the last 4 overs. It’s a very tough task but if anybody can do it it’s DreRuss. KKR 126/5 in 16 Overs

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Live RCB vs KKR Score and Updates IPL 2021: Excellent over from Kyle Jamieson, only six runs from it. Strategic time out. KKR will look to make plans to attack some particular bowlers in the remaining chase to get close to the target. While, RCB will look to find a way to dismiss Andre Russell as soon as possible. KKR 121/5 in 15 overs

  • 6:39 PM IST

    Live Score RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Updates: CAPTAIN MORGAN DEPARTS! Virat Kohli’s go through man Harshal Patel Strikes and get the big one. Andre Russell comes to bat and he is the only hope for KKR in this chase as he needs to get back into form. Kyle Jamieson comes into the attack to trouble Russell. KKR 115/5 in 14 overs

  • 6:34 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan find the loophole in RCB’s bowling and attack him. 14 runs from Glenn Maxwell’s over and that’s what KKR needed at the moment to get the momentum back in the chase. Harshal Patel continues to the bowl. Will he able to trouble Morgan with some short balls. KKR 112/4 in 13 overs

  • 6:30 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Excellent tight over from Harshal Patel, only five runs from it. KKR need to find a way to at least collect 8-9 runs from every over otherwise the pressure will mount on them very rapidly. Glenn Maxwell continues from other end. KKR 98/4 in 12 overs