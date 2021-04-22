Highlights Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021

RCB vs RR Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against RR. The Bangalore made franchise made just one change to their playing XI as Rajat Patidar sat out for Kane Richardson. While Rajasthan also made one change to bring back Shreyas Gopal in place of Jaydev Unadkat. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RCB vs RR IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live score today, RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RCB vs RR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match, RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live match score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Mumbai here. Also Read - Devdutt Padikkal Slams Fastest Century by Uncapped Player in IPL History During RCB vs RR Clash

Also Read - Virat Kohli's 'Baby Celebration' For Daughter Vamika After IPL Fifty is Going Viral | PICS
Also Read - Virat Kohli Reaches Another Milestone, Becomes 1st Cricketer to Score 6000 IPL Runs

Live Updates

  • 11:09 PM IST

    RCB vs RR Live Updates IPL 2021: A comprehensive performance from Royal Challengers Bangalore as they completely dominated the Rajasthan Royals men at Wankhede Stadium. Absolute top class batting from RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli. Dev played the aggressor in the partnership while Kohli with his sensibility decided to don the anchor role and let his junior partner play with freedom. This win will surely boost the confidence of Royal Challengers Bangalore while Rajasthan Royals have to work on a lot of things if they want to qualify for play-offs.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    Live RCB vs RR Score and Updates IPL 2021: DONE AND DUSTED! Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 Wickets to go top of the table. Extraordinary batting performance from both Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli as Rajasthan Royals didn’t have any chase in the second half of the game. RCB 181/0 in 16.3 Overs and Beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 Wickets

  • 10:55 PM IST

    RCB vs RR Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: DEVDUTT PADIKKAL SLAMS HIS MAIDEN CENTURY IN IPL! A top-class knock from the young man as he completed his century with a magnificent boundary. Rajasthan bowlers had no answer for his onslaught. RCB 174/0 in 16.1 Overs

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Live RCB vs RR Score and Updates IPL 2021: Eight Runs from the Chetan Sakariya’s over as he bowled his heart out. Padikkal is three runs away from his ton while RCB need 8 runs to seal the deal and move to the top of points table. RCB 170/0 in 16 Overs

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Live RCB vs RR Score and Updates IPL 2021: Good over from Mustafizur Rahman but it’s too late now. RCB are in full control as all they want is Devdutt Padikkal to slam his maiden IPL ton. Sanju Samson needs something special to break many hearts here. Padikkal needs 9 while RCB are 16 runs short of win. RCB 162/0 in 15 overs

  • 10:42 PM IST

    Live RCB vs RR Score and Updates IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals have lost every hope now as there is nothing much left in this game apart from Devdutt Padikkal’s century. He is 10 runs away from it and RCB just need 19 runs from it as the southpaw will now look to score most of them to smash his maiden IPL ton. RCB 159/0 in 14 Overs

  • 10:36 PM IST

    Live RCB vs RR Score and Updates IPL 2021: Another good over for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Kohli is middling everything now and the RR players are just looking clueless in the middle. RCB are marching towards a massive victory here. Virat Kohli has completes his first fifty of the 2021 edition. The RCB skipper also becomes the first batter in IPL history to score 6000 runs. King Kohli on Fire at Wankhede. RCB 142/0 in 13 overs

  • 10:28 PM IST

    Live RCB vs RR Score and Updates IPL 2021: Virat Kohli has joined the party now as he is also looking to get the boundaries from here. RCB are easily getting 10-12 runs from every over. 10 came from the last one from Chris Morris. Chetan Sakariya returns to attack as RR are still in search of the opening wicket. RCB 117/0 in 11 overs

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Live Score RCB vs RR and Updates IPL 2021: This Guy is Special as Devdutt Padikkal continues to impress everyone with every ball. He is now marching towards his maiden IPL hundred. There is no stopping for him as RR bowlers are out of the gas now. They need some miracle to get back into the game. RCB 107/0 in 10 overs

  • 10:18 PM IST

    RCB vs RR Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal is one fire as he just toying with the bowlers now and smashing them into the stands. Fifteen runs from the last over as young Devdutt smashed two back-to-back sixes on the last two balls of the overs. The match is running out of the Rajasthan zone. RCB 96/0 in 9 Overs