Sunrisers Hyderabad reignited their mastery of defending low totals as they held their nerve to clinch a thrilling four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 52 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing 142, Bangalore needed 13 off the final over. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended the total with gusto despite a six by AB de Villiers to give his team some joy amidst a rough season. SRH defended 141 in 20 overs by restricting RCB to 137 for 6 to win by 4 runs. Bangalore were given an early jolt with Bhuvneshwar trapping Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (5) lbw with an incoming delivery in the first over. Daniel Christian's promotion to three backfired as he chipped a catch to mid-off off Siddarth Kaul. KS Bharat (12) slammed two boundaries before falling to gloving behind off Umran Malik in the seventh over.

Live Updates

    ‘Moment to Cherish For Lifetime’ for Umran Malik, Remember The Name!

    Right then! That is all we have from this clash.

    RCB vs SRH Live Score: SRH Captain Kane Williamson Bags ‘Player of The Match’

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates, RCB vs SRH LIVE: Kane Williamson, the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad, is also the PLAYER OF THE MATCH. He says that it has been a tough season for them but it was a great win today. Adds that it was great to see the small adjustments being made by the players on a tough surface. Says that it was a pitch where the batter had to work hard to score runs. Further adds that they were looking to build pressure with the ball as they knew that they would not get results quickly. Says that Maxwell had to be dismissed if they had to win this game and he is happy to run him out. Adds that finishing the game off against a team like Bangalore is a great feeling. About Umran Malik, says that he is a special player and it is not very surprising to see him perform so well in this competition. Finishes by saying they lost quite a few games in the last overs but it is quite satisfying to win one in the last over here.

    IPL 2021 Points Table Today: RCB Remain at 3rd Spot

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Today, IPL 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is down for a chat, he says that his hand is fine now. Adds that in the last over, there were obviously nerves in the last over so he was trying to bowl wide yorkers. Says that they felt that they were 10-15 runs short but they bowled well as a unit to defend it.

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, says that the intent was to try and do it as soon as possible but he feels like Glenn Maxwells’ run out was the turning point. Adds that when AB de Villiers was there the game was still on but they missed out due to a short margin. Adds that Shahbaz Ahmed played really well and applauds Hyderabad’s bowlers that they bowled really well in the death. Talking about Chahal, he says that he had his time out but he has come back brilliantly and he has been magnificent for them. Adds that this tournament gives talent every year and it is important to make the best out of them and it is good for Indian cricket. Ends by saying that they are optimistic and feel it is a little hiccup in the journey and they will come back strongly.

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Today: ‘Contrasting Emotions in Both Camps’

    Kane Williamson used 5 bowlers and all 5 of them bowled really well! Kumar, Kaul and Holder began brilliantly in the Powerplay! Rashid did not start off that well but came back strongly later on. Umran Malik was very impressive in his first spell of three but he was taken to the cleaners in his last over. That could have well proven to be fatal but Kumar and Holder kept their nerve. Outstanding performance form SRH!

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, RCB vs SRH Live Score: We did feel, 141 was under par but Hyderabad turned back the clock, they were a team which were known to defend low totals and have done so again here. Early wickets are what they needed and they got three. Maxwell and Padikkal then put up a good stand which was taking the game away from Hyderabad. Maxwell once again batted beautifully but his run-out changed the game again. Padikkal needed to be there till the end but he fell at the wrong time. Shahbaz Ahmed also struck a few crucial boundaries but he to fell at the wrong time. It all came down to AB de Villiers, they needed 2 biggies from the last three balls. It came down to 1 on the last 2 but it was Kumar who kept his cool and took his side over the line.