RCB vs SRH MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Match 52 UPDATES

Sunrisers Hyderabad reignited their mastery of defending low totals as they held their nerve to clinch a thrilling four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 52 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing 142, Bangalore needed 13 off the final over. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended the total with gusto despite a six by AB de Villiers to give his team some joy amidst a rough season. SRH defended 141 in 20 overs by restricting RCB to 137 for 6 to win by 4 runs. Bangalore were given an early jolt with Bhuvneshwar trapping Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (5) lbw with an incoming delivery in the first over. Daniel Christian's promotion to three backfired as he chipped a catch to mid-off off Siddarth Kaul. KS Bharat (12) slammed two boundaries before falling to gloving behind off Umran Malik in the seventh over. (SCORECARD)