RSWS Final Highlights | India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

After a good run in the tournament – it has boiled down to this – India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends. The two Asian giants will lock horns in the summit clash at Raipur on Sunday for the coveted title. While India starts overwhelming favourites at home, given their good run of form – Sri Lanka is no pushovers and hence it promises to be a mouthwatering clash between the legends of the game. Also Read - India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final Match Report: Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh Shine as Ind Legends Clinch RSWS Title

For India, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh have been in good form and would be the key tonight, while Tilakaratne Dilshan and Rangana Herath along with Sanath Jayasuriya would be the ones to watch out for from Sri Lanka. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Advises Cute Little Fan to Wear Mask While Cheering During Road Safety World Series | SEE POST

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh's EPIC Response to Sachin Tendulkar-Brian Lara's Road Safety Message Ahead of IN-L vs SL-L Final

IN-L vs SL-L Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura and Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

Live Updates

  • 11:06 PM IST

    INDIA LEGENDS CHAMPIONSSSS | India eventually won the match by 14 runs to clinch the Road Safety World Series. The Pathan brothers and Yuvraj Singh were the stars of the show for India.

  • 10:56 PM IST

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final: India on top as pacers Manpreet Gony and Vinay Kumar now have the duty of closing out the match with the ball as Jayasinghe and Weeraratne fight on. The game was changed by the Pathan brothers who choked the opposition in the middle phase of the game. Sri Lanka Legends: 146/4 in 18 overs.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final: The Pathan brothers are truly the architects of this win if it happens. At one stage, Lanka looked to be running away with the match and that is when they picked wickets in the middle overs and brought India right back in the contest. Sri Lanka Legends: 116/4 in 15 overs

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final: Looks like Tendulkar is bowling out the Pathan brothers and is the right way to go at this stage of the game. The Lankans are struggling against them and they have turned the complexion of the game in a span of four overs. Sri Lanka Legends: 92/4 in 13 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final: India absolutely on top after the wicket of the well-set Jayasuriya. Yusuf Pathan has been the star of the show. He is surely a contender for the man of the match. Another top over by Pathan Sr. Sri Lanka Legends: 87/3 in 12 overs

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final: Jayasuriya OUT! Big fish gone and it is Yusuf Pathan again. India on top. SL-L: 83/3 in 11.1 overs.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final: The younger Pathan continues, he would look to continue the good work as India builds pressure on Sri Lanka. four runs of the first four balls and he would like to finish it well. As we praise him, he concedes a boundary. Sri Lanka Legends: 83/2 in 11 overs

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final: As they say, wickets stem the flow of runs – it has and now suddenly India looks on top in the final. The scoreboard pressure could get to the Lankans now. Jayasuriya would be the key. Another good over from Yusuf, he has turned the game on its head with the wicket of Dilshan. Sri Lanka Legends: 75/2 in 10 overs

  • 9:57 PM IST

    One wicket leads to another and this time it is Pathan Jr with the wicket. He sends Chamara Silva packing. India right back in it.