RSWS Final Highlights | India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

After a good run in the tournament – it has boiled down to this – India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends. The two Asian giants will lock horns in the summit clash at Raipur on Sunday for the coveted title. While India starts overwhelming favourites at home, given their good run of form – Sri Lanka is no pushovers and hence it promises to be a mouthwatering clash between the legends of the game.

For India, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh have been in good form and would be the key tonight, while Tilakaratne Dilshan and Rangana Herath along with Sanath Jayasuriya would be the ones to watch out for from Sri Lanka.

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

IN-L vs SL-L Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura and Dulanjana Wijesinghe.