RR vs CSK IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IPL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest RR vs CSK, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 SCORE- Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube hit blazing half-centuries to lead Rajasthan Royals to a splendid seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in match 47 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Rajasthan made an imposing chase of 190 look easy by hunting down the target with 15 balls to spare. The win means that Rajasthan now have ten points from 12 matches and leapfrog Mumbai Indians to be at sixth place in the points table which has four teams at ten points. Rajasthan got off to a flying start, making 81 runs in the power-play against a Chennai bowling attack missing Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, RR vs CSK 2021 Scorecard: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fifties Overshadow Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century as Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 Wickets to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive