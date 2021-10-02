RR vs CSK IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube hit blazing half-centuries to lead Rajasthan Royals to a splendid seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in match 47 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Rajasthan made an imposing chase of 190 look easy by hunting down the target with 15 balls to spare. The win means that Rajasthan now have ten points from 12 matches and leapfrog Mumbai Indians to be at sixth place in the points table which has four teams at ten points. Rajasthan got off to a flying start, making 81 runs in the power-play against a Chennai bowling attack missing Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo.

    IPL 2021 LIVE UPDATES- Shivam Dube is up for a quick chat. He says that they had a good start and he just had to go with a good strike rate. Tells that the coach told him to go with a higher strike rate and he thanks him for that. Adds that he needs to try and hit the ball well and hopes he continues to help his team. Tells that the pitch was a bit sticky in the first innings and after that, it was perfect to bat on. Says that the team is high on confidence right now. Right then! That’s all from this game! Rajasthan are alive in the tournament while Chennai suffer their first loss in the UAE leg. Sunday brings us another double-header and it will start with the clash between Bangalore and Punjab at 2 pm local (3:30 PM IST). It will be followed by the clash between Kolkata and Hyderabad which will begin at 6 pm local (7:30 PM IST). Do join us then. Cheers and take care.

    RR vs CSK 2021 LIVE SCORE- Ruturaj Gaikwad ‘Player of The Match’

    IPL 2021 LIVE – RR Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over CSK

    RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE, IPL 2021 LIVE: Ruturaj Gaikwad, adjudged Player of the Match, says that to start off, it was a slow wicket and a little damp but it got better and it was important for one batsman to stay till the end. Goes on to say that he is just working on timing the ball really well and maintaining his shape. Says that right from starting playing cricket, he has come across many coaches who has told him that he has good timing. Says that he thinks he would say his selection in the Chennai team in 2019 and he got to learn a lot and it was one thing that really helped him. States that it was a dream to score a century and his aim was to get to a total of around 170. Says that he likes being the highest run-scorer but it would have been better if the team had won.

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Updates, RR vs CSK LIVE: Sanju Samson, the winning Rajasthan Royals skipper, says that they are aware of their batting line-up and it is really strong. Tells that they have players who can win games single-handedly. States that he is happy that he guessed it right at the toss. States that the openers have been giving them good starts but the middle order was struggling. Says that Jaiswal will make it big and he hits it big. Goes onto say that they have been discussing Shivam Dube and they felt that it might be Dube’s day and he is very happy for Dube. Says that Gaikwad batted really and he played cricketing shots. Says that Gaikwad scored a fine century. Tells that they are not thinking too far ahead.

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MATCH: MS Dhoni, the losing CSK skipper is up for a chat. Says that it was a bad toss to lose. Says their batters played really well and they had a good start in the Powerplay. Adds that their thought was to take the game till the end but they played really well. Adds that their spinners bowled well. Appreciates the knock of Gaikwad and says sometimes this type of knock goes under the carpet when your team loses. Adds that they assessed quickly and batted accordingly. Adds that the wicket changed in the second innings and their batters went for a big shot from starting. Adds that in a tournament like this you have to forget this type of game but also learn from it.

    Rajasthan Royals Stun Chennai Super Kings by 7 Wickets

    Earlier in the game, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century helped Chennai reach 189. He was superb as he started slowly and just when it was time to attack, he upped the ante. He was well supported by Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja. Rajasthan had a tough game with the ball but they made it up with the bat as they chased down the target. Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony!!!

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, RR vs CSK LIVE: Chennai Super Kings’ bowling did not turn up in this game! They were taken apart by the Rajasthan batsmen and they need to bounce back in the next game. Deepak Chahar was sorely missed. Josh Hazlewood took a beating while Sam Curran too did not have a good game. The spinners bowled a few overs and in whatever they bowled, they were taken apart. Shardul Thakur was the only one who had decent figures. Overall, it was a performance to forget for Chennai with the ball.