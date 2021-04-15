RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Today’s Updates

Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs DC Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live IPL 2021 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. David Miller replaced Ben Stokes while Jaydev Unadkart came in for Shreyas Gopal. While for Delhi, Kagiso Rabada returned in place of Shimron Hetmyer. Lalit Yadav will also make his debut for Delhi in place of Amit Mishra.

Live Updates

  • 11:30 PM IST

  • 11:17 PM IST

    RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: CHRIS MORRIS GETS THE JOB DONE! WHAT A KNOCK! He finishes the game with two sixes in the final over as Rajasthan win the match with two balls to spare. Absolute brilliant from Morris as he proved his mega price tag with this innings. RR 150/7 Win by 3 Wickets

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Live updates RR vs DC IPL 2021 Score: CHRIS MORRIS Brings RR Back in the game! The lanky Proteas slams his countrymen Kagiso Rabada for two magnificent sixes and managed to collect 15 runs from the over. This is the best chance for Morris to prove his worth as RR broke the bank for him in the auction. Rajasthan need 12 runs from the last over which will be bowled by their former pacer Tom Curran. RR 136/7 in 19 overs

  • 11:06 PM IST

    Live Score RR vs DC IPL 2021 Updates: Excellent over from Tom Curran under pressure, only 7 runs from the 18th over. The match is moving away from Rajasthan’s reach with every passing over. Morris needs to attack Rabada in the next to keep RR alive. RR 121/7 in 18 overs

  • 11:00 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Nine runs from the Chris Woakes’ over. Is anything left in this game? Will Unadkart turn into a hero with a bat too? Every Rajasthan Royals fan is expecting it to happen. Tom Curran and Kagiso Rabada will bowl the last three overs for Delhi. RR 114/7 in 17 overs

  • 10:51 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Avesh Khan doesn’t back away from the challenge after getting hit for two sixes as he got the big wicket for David Miller. And it’s almost over from here. Miller fought well and scored 62 runs off 43 balls, it will be so unfair to see him on the losing side after this game. RR 104/7 in 15.5 overs

  • 10:44 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs DC Updates: Kagiso Rabada Strikes! Rahul Tripathi becomes the victim of KG’s short ball with 140+ kmph speed. Tewatia was so late on the shot and the ball didn’t get the distance and Lalit Yadav takes an easy catch. Only 5 runs from the Rabada over. RR 90/6 in 15 overs

  • 10:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates RR vs DC: Rahul Tewatia has joined the party as he is also trying hard in the middle to get some boundaries. These two are the only hopes for Rajasthan in this game. After that, they only have Chris Morris who can do some damage. RR 85/5 in 14 overs

  • 10:35 PM IST

    Live IPL 2021 RR vs DC Score and Updates: Finally a good over for Rajasthan Royals as David Miller manufactured three boundaries against Marcus Stoinis. Rajasthan get 15 runs from it as Miller is the only hurdle in the way for Delhi in this innings. Will Miller Guide RR to a sensational win from here. RR 73/5 in 13 overs

  • 10:29 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live score IPL 2021 Updates: Another good over for Delhi Capitals as only two runs from it. Tom Curran was right on the money as he didn’t give any room to Rahul Tewatia to play his shots. The required run-rate has now jumped to 11.25 and the target is suddenly looking very massive. RR 58/5 in 12 overs