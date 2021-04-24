Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Highlights

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. RR made two changes in their XI as Jaydev Unadkat and Yashasvi Jaisal got chance. For Kolkata, Shivam Mavi replaced Kamlesh Nagarkoti. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RR vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score today, RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RR vs KKR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Mumbai here. Also Read - IPL 2021: Chris Morris, Sanju Samson Inspire Rajasthan Royals to Sensational 6-Wicket Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Also Read - RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 18 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 24 Saturday
Also Read - RR vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket - When And Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And TV Telecast in India

Live Updates

  • 11:39 PM IST

  • 11:19 PM IST

    Live Score RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Updates: Done and Dusted as Rajasthan Royals win the match by 6 wickets to bounce back in the tournament. A very good knock from Sanju Samson as he took the responsibility on his shoulders to take his team through the victory line and he does so. KKR will have to find a solution to change their fortunes. RR 134/4 in 18.5 overs Beat KKR by 6 Wickets

  • 11:16 PM IST

    RR vs KKR Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Another eight-run over for Rajasthan Royals as they are just inches away from a win. Prasiddh Krishna tried hard but it wasn’t enough. Pat Cummins to bowl from other end as Rajasthan will look to finish the match in this over. RR 129/4 in 18 overs

  • 11:12 PM IST

    RR vs KKR Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Eight runs from the over and Rajasthan just need 13 runs from the last three overs. KKR bowlers are giving a tough fight here but their batters didn’t make enough runs on the board to give them any breathing space in the game. RR 121/4 in 17 Overs

  • 11:05 PM IST

    Live RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Score and Updates: Nine Runs from the over as Rajasthan are cruising towards win. Strategic Time Out. KKR will look to make a plan to take a couple of wickets from here to make a comeback while Rajasthan will want Sanju Samson to stay till the end to take his team towards the victory line. RR 113/4 in 15 overs

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Live RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Score And Updates: A top-class over from Shivam Mavi only three runs come from it. Rajasthan now need 30 runs from the last five overs. A couple of wickets and KKR will be right back in the game. Prasiddh Krishna to continue from the other end and will be raring to take another wicket. RR 104/4 in 14 overs

  • 10:49 PM IST

    Live Updates RR vs KKR IPL 2021: RAHUL TEWATIA DEPARTS! Eoin Morgan’s decision to introduce Prasiddh Krishna later in the innings has paid off. But there is nothing much left in the game now. David Miller comes to bat with Sanju Samson still in the middle. Krishna needs to claim some more wickets here. RR 101/4 in 14 overs

  • 10:43 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates RR vs KKR IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy bowled another tight over to finish his spell with an impressive figure of 2/32. Five Runs from the over as Rajasthan are cruising toward a win. Samson is playing without taking any risk while Rahul Tewatia is looking to attack the bowlers. RR 97/3 in 13 overs

  • 10:39 PM IST

    RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Sanju Samson is playing with a lot of sensibilities so far. He is looking strong to take his team to an emphatic win tonight. Sunil Narine bowled a decent over but KKR want him to take a wicket otherwise there will be nothing left in this game. RR 92/3 in 12 overs

  • 10:35 PM IST

    RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates: Varun Chakravarthy Stikes! Shivam Dube departed while playing an irresponsible shot in the situation, KKR needed that wicket desperately to produce a fightback. Rahul Tewatia is the new man in. A couple of wickets and KKR might make a comeback. RR 85/3 in 11 overs