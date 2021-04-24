Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Highlights

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. RR made two changes in their XI as Jaydev Unadkat and Yashasvi Jaisal got chance. For Kolkata, Shivam Mavi replaced Kamlesh Nagarkoti. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RR vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score today, RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RR vs KKR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Mumbai here. Also Read - IPL 2021: Chris Morris, Sanju Samson Inspire Rajasthan Royals to Sensational 6-Wicket Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders