Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021

RR vs SRH Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 from Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals. SRH made three changes in their playing XI as Abdul Samad, Mohammed Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar get chance. While Rajasthan also made a couple of changes in their XI.

  • 7:24 PM IST

  • 7:15 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: DONE AND DUSTED! AND RAJASTHAN ROYAL BEAT SUNRISERS HYDERABAD BY 55 RUNS. Dominating performance from Rajasthan with both bat and ball as Sunrisers misery in the tournament continues to grow. Apart from the openers, none of the other batters from SRH gave a tough fight to Rajasthan in this game. SRH 165/8 in 20 overs as RR win by 55 Runs

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Live RR vs SRH Score And Updates: Chris Morris finished his spell as he was right on the money today against a rusty Hyderabad batting line-up. Nine runs from the over as Rajasthan are marching towards a massive win. Chetan Sakariya to bowl the final over of the match. SRH 158/8 in 19 overs

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Live RR vs SRH Score And Updates IPL 2021: Another top over from Mustafizur Rahman as he has been the pick of the bowlers tonight from both sides. Seven runs from the over as he finished his spell with splendid figures of 3/20. Morris to bowl his final over. SRH 149/8 in 18 overs

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: An excellent over from Chris Morris as he manages to get two wickets from it – Abdul Samad and Kedar Jadhav. The match is almost over for Sunrisers here and Rajasthan need to wrap the innings as fast as possible. SRH 143/7 in 17 overs

  • 6:54 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Abdul Samad is trying hard to hit a couple of sixes here to get the momentum back but it’s too late for it. Eleven runs from the over. Sunrisers need 81 runs in the last four overs. Rajasthan need to keep calm and win this game with a big margin to improve their NRR. SRH 140/5 in 16 overs

  • 6:47 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: MOHAMMAD NABI DEPARTS! Mustafizur Rahman gets the job done once again for Rajasthan Royals with his slower one. The wickets keep tumbling for Sunrisers and the NRR keeps on moving. Abdul Samad is the new man in the middle. SRH 129/5 in 15 overs

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: A massive over for Sunrisers as they were in desperate search of that. Seventeen runs from that over. Mohammad Nabi is swinging his bat hard here and trying to justify his place in the squad. Mustafizur Rahman returns to the attack. SRH 126/4 in 14 overs

  • 6:39 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: MASSIVE WICKET! Kane Williamson departs and it’s almost over for Sunrisers here. Only a miraculous effort can power them to win from here. Kartik Tyagi gets the result of his quality batting as the Kane Williamson misery in the middle ends. SRH 109/4 in 13 overs

  • 6:34 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Eleven runs from the over as Kedar Jadhav managed to connect a maximum. But it’s not enough for the Sunrisers at this stage as the NRR is going higher and higher. Williamson needs to play some big shots here. SRH 100/1 in 12 Overs