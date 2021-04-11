Highlights SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first at a slow track of Chepauk. Kane Williamson misses out from their XI as Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi will accompany Warner as the four overseas players.

Live Updates

  • 11:07 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR: Done and Dusted! KKR Beat SRH by 10 Runs! The last-ball six from Manish Pandey comes a little late. Good overall performance from KKR, first they bat extremely well and then dismissing the SRH openers cheaply was the icing on the cake. SRH 177/5 in 20 overs as KKR Register 10-run Win

  • 10:59 PM IST

    IPL Live Score SRH vs KKR Updates: Some serious power-hitting from Abdul Samad! This man is special as it’s not easy to hit Cummins likes that. 16 runs from the over as Samad slams two powerful sixes. SRH need 22 runs from the last over as the game is very much on. SRH 166/5 in 19 overs

  • 10:54 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score SRH vs KKR And Updates: Another Over and Another Wicket Falls For SRH! The match is under KKR’s control as Vijay Shankar departs for 11. Good over from Andre Russell under pressure as he gave only 6 runs from it and manages to get a wicket. Pressure is on Manish Pandey now to take SRH home. SRH 150/5 in 18 overs

  • 10:49 PM IST

    Live IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Score And Updates: Vijay Shankar ends the over with a six over mid-wicket. Is there anything more left in this game? The required run rate is 14.67 and the next over will play a crucial role in the result of the game. SRH 144/4 in 17 overs

  • 10:46 PM IST

    Live Score IPL SRH vs KKR Updates: Nabi depart for 14! The strategic time-out worked in KKR favour as they get the experienced Afghan out. Vijay Shankar is the new man in. If he manages to help SRH win this then it will surely rejuvenate his career which has been on a downfall in the last couple of years. SRH 131/4 in 16 overs

  • 10:39 PM IST

    IPL Live Score SRH vs KKR Updates: A Nasty Blow! Prasiddh Krishna bouncer hits Mohammed Nabi at the back of his neck. He looks in pace as the umpire announces the strategic time-out. The required run rate is mounting now and SRH need a big 20 run over to get the pressure off now. SRH 126/3 in 15.4 overs

  • 10:31 PM IST

    Live IPL Score SRH vs KKR Updates: Despite the recent blow, Manish Pandey is not stopping for anyone as he is still attacking the bowlers. He will be the key for SRH in this chase now. 11 runs from the Shakib’s over. Varun Chakravarthy returns to attack as no signs of Bhajji. SRH 113/3 in 14 overs

  • 10:27 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2021: MASSIVE BLOW! The million-dollar man does the job for KKR! Bairstow departs for 55 and Kolkata are back in the game. Pat Cummins with his tight bowling pushes Baistow to make a mistake as he is cut shot lands into the safe hands of Nitish Rana. Mohammed Nabi is the new man in. SRH 102/3 in 13 overs

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Live SRH vs KKR updates IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow Hits Fifty! No Varun Chakravarthy Show far in the game as Bairstow is ruling the game now with his power-hitting. Huge pressure on Eoin Morgan to use his bowlers from here as Harbhajan Singh still have overs left in the tank. SRH 100/2 in 12 overs

  • 10:18 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score SRH vs KKR Updates: Another good over for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they managed to get 12 runs from it as the pressure is on the KKR bowlers to get a wicket now. Nothing has gone in KKR’s favour in the last 8 overs. Bairstow is hammering the bowlers all over the park. SRH 89/2 in 11 overs