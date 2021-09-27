SRH vs RR IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 40 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Captain Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 51 and Jason Roy’s blistering 60-run knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad hunt down the 165-run target with seven wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare in match 40 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. FIFTY! Jason Roy slams a quickfire half-century on his debut for SunRisers Hyderabad as the Orange Army dominates Rajasthan Royals in 165 chase.  Earlier, Captain Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 82 runs off 57 balls to power Rajasthan to 164/5 against Hyderabad in IPL 2021 on Monday. Earlier, TOSS – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan elect to bat against Hyderabad. See the latest SRH vs RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After SRH vs RR, Match 40: CSK Remain at No.1 Spot, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson Replaces Shikhar Dhawan in Orange Cap Bragging Rights

Live Updates

  • 11:41 PM IST

  • 11:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, SRH vs RR LIVE: PLAYER OF THE MATCH, Jason Roy says, that he is really grateful for the opportunity and he waited patiently. Adds that they had some incredible individual performances today and is happy to get over the line. Adds that the wicket was not the easiest to bat on and he had to adjust early on. Mentions that Saha’s blitz at the start helped him settle in. Adds that for the next match they need to keep their feet grounded and keep doing the basics as Chennai are a very difficult team to beat.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    IPL Points Table 2021 – SRH Stay at 8th Spot, Royals Slip to 6th

  • 11:36 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021: SunRisers Hyderabad skipper, Kane Williamson says, that it’s a good feeling and they have got some clarity in roles as well. Mentions that it’s nice to be back to winning ways. Tells that there were a few periods that were significant and they closed nicely with the bat. Adds that to get off the start with the bat like that wasn’t easy but it’s nice to finish with a win. Adds that in whichever team Roy plays, he brings something with the bat and it’s nice to see him do well. Mentions that they have got time to recover before their next match and they need to make some adjustments. End by saying that Chennai is always a tough team to beat but they will focus on their game.

  • 11:33 PM IST

    IPL 2021 – SRH vs RR – ‘That Winning Feeling’

  • 11:32 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score Today, SRH vs RR LIVE: Captain of Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson says, that it was a decent score and the wicket had a sticky bounce but they could have got 20 odd runs more. Mentions that they kept losing wickets here and there in the middle but they got to the target they planned in the time-out. Informs that they need to work on their batting and bowling as in tournaments like these, the margin of errors is less.

  • 11:15 PM IST

    SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES TODAY, IPL 2021 LIVE: For Rajasthan Royals! No one really knows what you’ll get from them every match. Last match they lost due to their batting struggles but today it was due to a poor display with the ball. Chris Morris just hasn’t got going after the break and was hammered by the SunRisers Hyderabad batters. The only two bowlers who have shown consistency for Rajasthan since the resumption are Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman. Both picked up a wicket each in quick succession which created an opening but couldn’t capitalize on it. Their bowlers had conceded way too many runs in the Powerplay which definitely set them back and in the end it was just way too much to do in the backend of the innings.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    Live IPL Score 2021 Today, SRH vs RR LIVE: SunRisers Hyderabad are in a similar spot to where Chennai Super Kings were during the previous tournament. What this means is that they don’t have much pressure on them but can certainly spoil the party for a couple of other teams looking to make it through to the playoffs. Today was a dominant show with the bat. Saha gave them a good start and then Jason Roy flexed his muscle as he brought on a half-century. Roy and then Garg did fall in quick succession but captain cool, Kane Williamson stepped up with the bat and carried his team home. Abhishek Sharma gave Williamson the much-needed support in the end and it was an easy win in the end for Hyderabad.

  • 11:11 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- ‘ICE MAN’ KANE FINISHING JOB FOR SRH

  • 11:08 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! FIFTY for Kane Williamson, he kept his nerves and took his team over the line. A full ball, on middle from Mustafizur Rahman, Kane Williamson lifts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. HYDERABAD WIN BY 7 WICKETS. SRH have got the monkey off their shoulders and finally have their second win of the tournament. Rajasthan, on the other hand have been dealt a heavy blow to their playoff chances. SunRisers Hyderabad (167/3 in 18.3 overs) beat Rajasthan Royals (164/5) by 7 wickets | Roy 60, Williamson 51 not out; Mustafizur 1/26