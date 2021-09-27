SRH vs RR IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 40 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Captain Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 51 and Jason Roy’s blistering 60-run knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad hunt down the 165-run target with seven wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare in match 40 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. FIFTY! Jason Roy slams a quickfire half-century on his debut for SunRisers Hyderabad as the Orange Army dominates Rajasthan Royals in 165 chase. Earlier, Captain Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 82 runs off 57 balls to power Rajasthan to 164/5 against Hyderabad in IPL 2021 on Monday. Earlier, TOSS – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan elect to bat against Hyderabad. See the latest SRH vs RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After SRH vs RR, Match 40: CSK Remain at No.1 Spot, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson Replaces Shikhar Dhawan in Orange Cap Bragging Rights