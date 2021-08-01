West Indies vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I Updates From Guyana

LIVE WI vs PAK Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies vs Pakistan live T20I match from Guyana. Rain allowed only six minutes of play in the third T20I between West Indies and Pakistan at the Providence Stadium in Guyana before the umpires decided to call off the match. Two out of four matches of the series have now been washed out, and only one game remains to be played. Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after winning the second T20I by a narrow margin of 7 runs.

