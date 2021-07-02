Match Highlights Wimbledon 2021 Round 3

Novak Djokovic defeated America’s Denis Kudla in straight sets by 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in Round 3 of Wimbledon 2021. Also Read - Match Highlights Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates Round 2: Roger Federer Beats Richard Gasquet in Straight Sets

Live Updates

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: So that’s it from us today. Keep following India.com for the latest sports news and updates. Good night.

  • 10:30 PM IST

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Tiebreaker, Set, Match for Djokovic. He committed two double faults in the tiebreaker but won it by 9-7 to take the third set by 7-6. Djokovic wins the Round 3 Wimbledon match against Denis Kudla by 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Djokovic makes a comeback. From being 0-3 down, he is now up by 5-4 in the tiebreaker.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: The American has taken a 3-0 lead in the tie-breaker. Brilliant Tennis from Denis Kudla.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Its 6-6 in the third set and we are going into the tiebreaker. Can Kudla take this match into the fourth set?

  • 9:56 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Djokovic now holds his serve. Brilliant comeback from the Serbian. It’s 4-4 in the third set.
  • 9:52 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Djokovic doesn’t want this match to go into the fourth set. He breaks Kudla’s serve in the seventh game. 4-3 in favour of Kudla with Djokovic to serve.
  • 9:45 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Kudla has upped his game in the third set. He leads 4-1 and looks all set to win this set if he holds on to his serve.
  • 9:42 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Djokovic finally wins his first game of the third set. 3-1 in favour of Kudla in the third set.