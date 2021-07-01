LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Round 2 Scores and Updates

Federer defeated Gasquet by 7-6, 6-1, 6-4 to book his berth in Round 3 of Wimbledon. The Swiss Maestro will face Cameron Norrie in the next round. Also Read - VIDEO: Roger Federer Wins Hearts With Funny Response to Interviewer After Wimbledon 2021 Scare

Live Updates

  • 11:47 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: So that’s it from us today. Federer will face Cameron Norrie in the Third Round of Wimbledon. Keep following india.com for the latest sports news and more updates. Good Night.

  • 11:45 PM IST

  • 11:39 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: GAME, SET, Match for Federer. Complete dominance from Roger Federer as he defeats Richard Gasquet by 7-6, 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets. Brilliant show from the eight-time Wimbledon champion.

  • 11:26 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Roger Federer gets the break he was looking for. It has been a complete performance from World No. 8. Federer leads by 4-3 in the third set.
  • 11:17 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: It’s 2-2 in the third set and both the players are giving a tough competition to each other.

  • 11:03 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Federer takes the second set with ease by 6-1. Pure class from the maestro. He looked at his best in the second set and it was complete dominance from Fed. He leads by 2-0.
  • 10:57 PM IST

  • 10:56 PM IST
    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Federer is running away with the second set. Complete dominance from the legendary player. 5-0 to Fed.
  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Federer is playing at the top of his game now. It’s 3-0 in favour of Swiss.

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Scores And Updates: Federer takes the early break in the second set. This is a great start for the Swiss Maestro.