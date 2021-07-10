New Delhi: Wimbledon 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Wimbledon Championships 2021, July 10. See the latest Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final Live Score, Live Tennis updates here. Also, check the Live Tennis Score, Wimbledon 2021 Final Live match, Wimbledon 2021 Final Live score today, Wimbledon Live video, Live Tennis TV, Wimbledon Live, Tennis match today online, Live Tennis Match Streaming, Watch Wimbledon LIVE Streaming Online, Wimbledon Live matches score, Wimbledon 2021 Semifinal Live. You can also check the Tennis blog of Final match from Wimbledon here.Also Read - VIDEO: Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Response to Presenter After Win Over Denis Shapovalov in Wimbledon 2021 S/F is EPIC

World no.1 Ash Barty takes on Karolína Plíšková in the Wimbledon 2021 Women’s singles final. Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS AND RESULTS, Semifinal Updates: Djokovic Beats Shapovalov in Straight Sets to Set up Berrettini Showdown in Final

Live Updates

  • 8:52 PM IST
    Live Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final: So this is it from us for today. Do join us for Wimbledon 2021 Men’s final between World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.
  • 8:42 PM IST

    Live Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final: The emotions are palpable on Barty’s face and she deserves applause from the crowd. An emotional moment this for Barty. She has come up with a complete performance against Karoline Pliskova.

  • 8:40 PM IST

  • 8:40 PM IST

  • 8:39 PM IST
    Live Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final: Pliskova had a break point in the final game but she could grab it as Barty bounced back in style. It was a dominating performance from World No.1 as she bags her maiden Wimbledon title.
  • 8:35 PM IST
    Live Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final: Set, Match, Wimbledon Championship for Ash Barty. She bags her second Grand slam title. The Australian defeats Karolina Pliskova by 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
  • 8:31 PM IST

    Live Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final: Pliskova stays in the match. At 30-30 she was under the pump but held her nerves to win the game. However, Barty will now serve for the Championship at 5-3.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    Live Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final: Barty keeps the momentum on her side. She has elevated her game in this set after losing the second set in the tiebreaker. 5-2 in favour of the Australian.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Live Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final: Pliskova holds her serve now. She is trying her best to stay alive in this big final. 4-2 in favour of Ash Barty.