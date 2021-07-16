Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, 1st ODI UPDATES

HIGHLIGHTS ZIM vs BAN, 1st ODI Cricket Score, 1st ODI Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh live 1st ODI match from Harare Sports Club. Liton Das’ fourth ODI hundred and Shakib Al Hasan’s five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh register an emphatic 155-run victory against Zimbabwe in the opening ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Courtesy this win, the visitors have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (SCORECARD)Also Read - Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Cricket, 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch ZIM vs BAN Match Online And on TV

