EURO 2020 Spain vs Sweden Score And Updates: 0-0

Spain vs Sweden Euro 2020 Updates: Hello and welcome to our blog of the Spain vs Sweden Live Euro 2020 match from La Cartuja Stadium. Spain begin their UEFA EURO 2020 Campaign against Sweden at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on Monday. La Roja's preparations for the competition were disrupted by some positive COVID-19 cases in the squad.

Live Updates

    Live Spain vs Sweden Euro 2020 Updates: Done And Dusted! Spain failed to convert chances despite dominating the possession. Spain kept their ball 86 per cent and attempted 17 shots but the scoreline failed to justify their domination as Sweden displayed their resilience to keep Spanish attackers on backfoot.

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: That’s it ! Full Time here in Sevilla, as the home side couldn’t get it past a resilient Sweden Side. Spain were wasteful missing so many chances in the game. Sweden had their share of chances, but they also missed few sitters. FT: SPN 0-0 SWE

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Another chance wasted ! Jordi Alba sends in a cross from the edge of the box, in which the unmarked Sarabia made a mess of it as he couldn’t guide past Olsen. Easy picking for Olsen. SPN 0-0 SWE| 94th Minute

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Olsen saves the day yet again ! Sarabia’s cross was nicely met by Gerard Moreno, who’s glancing header was hit straight at the Swedish custodian, who reacted in no time ! Wonderful reflexes ! 6 minutes added on ! SPN 0-0 SWE| 90th Minute
    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Cajuste replaces Olsson, as the latter cannot continue due to a knock a from Pedri. SPN 0-0 SWE| 82nd Minute

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: The reds keeps on pressing but all in vain! Olsen beats Moreno to latch onto a cross whipped in from the right. Olsen has been fantastic today ! SPN 0-0 SWE| 78th Minute

    Live Spain vs Sweden Updates: Two more substitutions for Spain. Olmo and Ferran makes way for Moreno and Oyerzabal. SPN 0-0 SWE|73rd Minute

