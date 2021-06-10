Multan vs Karachi PSL: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live match from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the MUL vs KAR PSL Live Cricket Score, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live match, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live score today, MUL vs KAR PSL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, PSL 2021 Live, MUL vs KAR live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch PSL live match, PSL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match PSL between Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings from Abu Dhabi here. Also Read - PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Playing 11s, Team News From Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 10 Thursday

Also Read - PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule - Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Telecast And Online Stream
Also Read - MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM IST June 10

Live Updates

  • 10:36 PM IST

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Score And Updates PSL 2021: Qasim Akram tried his best in the end but it was too late as Karachi Kings lost the match by 12 runs. Excellent last over from Imran Khan. Excellent captaincy from Mohammad Rizwan. A clinical performance from Multan Sultans as they outclassed Karachi in all three departments. KAR 164/7 in 20 overs

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Score And Updates PSL 2021: OUT! Two in Two for Imran Khan! Imad Wasim Departs for a golden duck. Imran is on a hat-trick.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Score And Updates PSL 2021: OUT! Thisara Perera tried to clear the rope on his second ball but misses the top connection and was caught at the boundary rope. KAR 154/5 in 19,2 overs

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Score And Updates PSL 2021: RUN OUT! Chadwick Walton returns to the pavilion after scoring a valuable 35 runs. Karachi need 23 runs from the last three overs. Babar Azam and Thisara Perera are in the middle as it is expected to be a nail-biting last over for everyone. Imran Khan will bowl the final over. KAR 154/4 in 19 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Score And Updates PSL 2021: Another 12 run over for Karachi as they need 50 from the last three overs. KAR 127/3 in 17 overs

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Score And Updates PSL 2021: Babar Azam is taking his chances now to take Karachi closer in this chase. 12 runs from the Imran Tahir’s over as Babar has put his foot on the accelerator. The required run rate is over 15 now and Karachi need 20 runs over to put pressure on Multan. KAR 115/3 in 16 overs

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Score And Updates PSL 2021: Eleven runs from the over but Karachi need more from now on. Babar Azam is looking to hit big shots and he is the key for Karachi here. Multan need to find a way to tighten their hold on this game. Other batters also need to provide support to Babar. KAR 103/3 in 15 overs

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Live Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Score And Updates: Babar Azam hits his fifty but he took too many balls to hit it – 45. Good over from Imran, only five runs came from it. Nothing is going in Karachi’s favour as Rizwan has been very impressive as captain in this match. He used his bowlers pretty well tonight. KAR 92/3 in 14 overs

  • 9:38 PM IST

    Live Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Score And Updates PSL 2021: OUT! Imran Tahir strikes again as Najibullah departs early. Karachi are three down now. The batter tried the reverse sweep but gets plumb in front of the wicket. KAR 77/3 in 11.3 overs