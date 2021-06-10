Multan vs Karachi PSL: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live match from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the MUL vs KAR PSL Live Cricket Score, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live match, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live score today, MUL vs KAR PSL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, PSL 2021 Live, MUL vs KAR live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch PSL live match, PSL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match PSL between Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings from Abu Dhabi here. Also Read - PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Playing 11s, Team News From Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 10 Thursday