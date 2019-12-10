Host Chandigarh’s Ranji Trophy debut against Arunachal Pradesh was marred by incidents that reportedly angered the match referee as he gave a dressing down to the officials of Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA).

The plate group contest got underway from Monday and it was clear that that UTCA officials are yet to familiarise themselves with the BCCI rules.

In the first incident, former India international Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj was allowed to sit in the Chandigarh dug out which is a violation of BCCI rules. Only officials belonging to BCCI are allowed in team’s dressing room or dug out during a match but Yograj, himself a former India cricketer, isn’t one.

BCCI’s anti-corruption officer Harish Sharma, reportedly, requested Yograj to leave the restricted area.

Later on, both Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh cricketers were forced to have lunch sitting on the ground as their were no chair in the dinning area.

Match referee Col Chinmaya Sharma was irked by the turn of events.

“We are a very few association. We are only going to learn from our mistakes and I can guarantee you that such incidents will not happen in the future,” A UTCA official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh declared their innings at a mammoth 503/2 after opting to bat at the Sector 16 Stadium on Monday. Opener Arslan Khan scored an unbeaten 233 while Shivam Bhambri (105) and captain Manan Vohra (124) struck centuries apiece.