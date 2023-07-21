Home

Sports

Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh Reveals He Texted Nathan Lyon After Spinner Was Injured

Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh Reveals He Texted Nathan Lyon After Spinner Was Injured

Former Australian Captain Steve Waugh reveals he advised Nathan Lyon to stay in England after the spinner injured his foot in the second Ashes test.

Steve Waugh asked Nathan Lyon to not give up on the Ashes.

The fourth Ashes Test is in full swing as England and Australia battle it out for the title. Australia won the first two games with ease, but the absence of spinner Nathan Lyon has caused a dent in their side. The bowler suffered a calf injury in the second Ashes test, and has been out of the team since then. Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh has revealed he sent Nathan Lyon a text after the off-spinner was injured. Waugh told SENQ Breakfast that he dropped a message for Lyon after it was revealed that he might travel home and would be ruled out for the remainder of the series. Waugh advised Nathan Lyon to stay back in England so that there was a chance of him playing the final Test.

Trending Now

What Steve Waugh Told Nathan Lyon

Steve Waugh asked Nathan Lyon to not give up on the Ashes. He wrote, “Mate, don’t give up on it, you’ve got 18 days, you might be able to get back for the last Test match.”

You may like to read

Steve Waugh On Injures

Steve Waugh was an all-rounder who was forced to give up his bowling due to back problems. But Waugh made sure he contributed in some way or another. He captained Australia’s World Cup-winning squad of 1999. Waugh thought that players are not allowed to play more these days. Waugh said that during his career, cricketers played through injuries and took fewer breaks. According to the former Australian captain, the physios back then trusted players to take to the field and have an idea about how much pain they could tolerate. He suggested that players should play through injuries a bit as the competition to get in the Australian side is pretty high.

The former Australia captain said that he thinks Cameron Green is lucky to get his place back in the team as the competition for a spot is very high. Waugh explained, “You look at Cameron Green in the last Test match, they said he had a slight niggle. I think sometimes you’ve got to play through those. He’s probably lucky he’s got a game this Test match because he gave Mitch Marsh an opportunity and as a Test player you want to hold onto your spot as long as you can and play whenever you can.” Marsh grabbed onto the opportunity he got for the third Test, scoring a fantastic century against England.

Nathan Lyon’s Injury

Nathan Lyon who was playing his record-breaking 100th consecutive Test for Australia, injured his calf, bowling 13 overs in the match and picking up one wicket. Lyon was praised for his efforts in the Test as he came out to bat even after being severely injured and added 15 valuable runs with Mitchell Starc.

Ashes 4th Test

Australia were bowled out for 217 in the first innings. England are at 384/4 at the end of Day 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES