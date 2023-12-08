Home

Matt Renshaw Scores Extremely Rare ‘7’ To Reach Half-Century Against Pakistan – WATCH VIDEO

Matt Renshaw is playing for the Australian Prime Minister's XI against Pakistan in a practice game before the start of AUS vs PAK Test series.

Matt Renshaw scored a century against Pakistan in the Tour match in Canberra.

Canberra: Australian Matt Renshaw brought up his fifty with an extremely rare ‘7’ in a practice Test match against Pakistan on Friday. The incident took place on the third day when, Remshaw, playing for Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI, drove the ball towards deep extra cover against Abrar Ahmed on the fifth delivery of the 78th over.

Mir Hamza had a lengthy chase before diving to stop the ball. He threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end where former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam collected the ball. By that time Renshaw had ran three runs. Although not required, Babar then threw the ball to the wicketkeeper’s end but it missed the stumps and the fielder to go into the boundary.

As a result, Renshaw got four extra runs, making it a total of seven, to complete his half-century.

You don’t see this every day! Matthew Renshaw brings up his half-century … with a seven! #PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/0Fx1Va00ZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2023

Meanwhile, at the end Day 3, Renshaw remained unbeaten on 136 as PM’s XI still trail by 36 runs against Pakistan. The left-hander emerged as the top contender for the Australian opener’s job to replace David Warner, who is expected to hang up his boots sometime soon.

Warner has been under criticism for his red-ball form and his place in the playing XI has been a subject of debate. Earlier, Pakistan’s new captain Shan Massod hit a massive 201 to propel his side to 391/9 declared. Pakistan start their Test series against Australia on December 14.

