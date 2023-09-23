Home

Matt Riddle Bids Adieu To Five-Year-Long Career At WWE

Matt Riddle joined WWE in 2018 and gifted his fans several wonderful memories during his stay at the top.

Matt Riddle is a former UFC fighter. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans won’t see Matt Riddle again after the former UFC fighter has been released, bringing his five-year career to an end. Riddle is the latest individual to be released by the promotion as they close in for its acquisition by Endeavor and a possible merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The news was confirmed by Riddle himself on Saturday when he put out a post on social media thanking everyone who supported him all these years at the top. “Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE,” Riddle wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon.”

