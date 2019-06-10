ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former Australian great Matthew Hayden had tried to roast Yuvraj Singh ahead of India versus Australia CWC 2019 match. Hayden reminded Yuvraj that Australia had won the World Cup five times and India had done it twice. He was trying to show his support for his country when everyone else disagreed. Hayden was positive about Australia’s chances to win the match against India. Hayden used the Star Sports promo ad to put his message across. Once Australia lost the match by 36 runs, Hayden’s comments seemed to have come back to haunt him. Hayden was hopeful that India will meet Australia again in the tournament. “Congrats to the Boys in Blue @ YUVSTRONG12 . A really good contest. Makes you wonder when the next time in this competition these two great teams will see each other again? Kinda hope it’s in the finals,” read his post.

Congrats to the Boys in Blue @YUVSTRONG12 . A really good contest. 👌Makes you wonder when the next time in this competition these two great teams will see each other again? Kinda hope it’s in the finals🤞🏆 @cricketworldcup @AaronFinch5 @imVkohli — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) June 9, 2019

Here is how fans roasted the Aussie:

”We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that’s why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today. We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches,” said Shikhar Dhawan who was awarded the Man of the Match trophy.