MAU vs GEF Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Spain Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Madrid United vs Getafe, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval, Cartama 3 PM IST September 17, Saturday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Spain match toss between MAU and GEF will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – September 17, 3 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

MAU vs GEF Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: N Mirza

Batters: M Ashraf, W Majeed, M Baig (C)

All-Rounders: Q Nawaz, A Kalam Azad, K Ahmed, S Tufayel

Bowlers: T Arshad, K Ahmed (VC), A Hashmi

MAU vs GEF Probable Playing XI

Madrid United: Abul Kalam Azad, Mohammad Ashraf, Noor Azman, Qadar Nawaz, Kamil Ahmed, Mashood Iqbal, Mirza Baig, Rasel Ahmed, Touseef Arshad, Waqar Hussain, and Waqar Zafar.

Getafe: Ahmad Hashmi, Muhammad Usman, Naseer Mirza, Numanul Islam, Jobayer Ahmed, Kash Iqbal, Kowser Ahmed, Olyur Rahman, Shamim Tufayel, Shayk Miah, and Waseem Majeed.