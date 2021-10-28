MAU vs INT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Madrid United vs Intellectuals CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MAU vs INT at Sporting Alfas CC: In match no. 5 and 8 of ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi tournament, Madrid United will take on familiar foes Intellectuals CC at the Sporting Alfas CC on Thursday. The ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi MAU vs INT match will start at 12:30 PM IST – October 28. Madrid United lost to Intellectuals CC by 5 wickets in their opening encounter whereas they won their next game against Sporting Alvas via Golden Ball rule, after the match was tied. On the other hand, Intellectuals CC suffered an embarrassing defeat in their opening game against Sporting Alvas, but bounced back strongly to win their next 2 matches against Sporting Alvas and Madrid United. Here is the ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAU vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction, MAU vs INT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MAU vs INT Probable XIs ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Madrid United vs Intellectuals CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi.

TOSS: The ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi toss between Madrid United and Intellectuals CC will take place at 12 PM IST and 6 PM IST – October 28.

Time: 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sporting Alfas CC, Alicante.

MAU vs INT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamil Ahmed

Batters – Kashif Iqbal-Sayed, Umair Akram, Furqan Zameer

All-rounders – Waqar Zafar-Mirza, Mohammad Touseef-Arshad (VC), Rahat Abbas (C), Muhammad Nadeem

Bowlers – Robiul Khan, Shazzad Hossain, Ibtisam Ahmad

MAU vs INT Probable Playing XIs

Madrid United: Shazzad Hossain, Kamil Ahmed, Richard Tedder, Abdul Kalam Azad, Robiul Khan, Ittfaq Ahmed (C), Hamid Abdul, Jahidul Islam, Rashid Abbasi, Sukhi Singh (wk), Joban Singh.

Intellectuals CC: Javed Iqbal (wk), Shakeel Sultan Hafiz, Furqan Zameer, Muhammad Nadeem, Zia Ul- Qayam, Abbas Toseef, Faisal Rehman, Husnain Akram (C), Ibtisam Ahmad, Hassan Askari, Noman Ahmad.

MAU vs INT Squads

Madrid United: Robiul Khan, Ittefaq Ahmad, Kashif Iqbal, Waqar Mirza, Touseef Arshad, Abul Kalam Azad, Kamil Ahmed, Hamid Abdul, Jahidul Islam, Rashid Abbasi, Shazzad Hossain, Hamid Abdul, Jahidul Islam.

Intellectuals CC: Furqan Muhammad, Nadeem Muhammad, Javed Iqbal, Shakeel Sultan, Faisal Rehman, Rahat Abbas, Husnain Akram, Hassan Askari, Umair Akram, Ibtisam Ahmad, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Kaleem, Abbas Toseef.

