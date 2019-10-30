Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh led tributes to mourn the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who fell in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli. The child had slipped into the abandoned borewell on Friday evening and rescue efforts lasted for more than 80 hours before the boy suffocated and died inside after no food or water could be supplied.

The body of the boy was retrieved on Tuesday morning at around 4am. The rescue operation saw efforts to drill a 100-foot deep hole near the borewell using rig machines but all efforts went in vain as the efforts were hampered by the presence of a hard rock around two feet from the surface.

The rescue operation was called off after a stinking smell started emanating from borewell. The officials supervising the operation then confirmed Sujith’s death.

After retrieving the dead body in the early hours of Tuesday, J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary in the Transport Department and the Relief Commissioner told reporters that Sujith’s body has been decomposed.

“The 2-year-old boy’s body is now in a decomposed state. We tried our best to rescue him but unfortunately, foul smell has started coming from the borewell in which the child had fallen. The digging process has been stopped,” J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary said as quoted by NDTV.

#RIPSujith really sad sad morning. Let’s hope such accidents don’t happen again. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 29, 2019

After news about Sujith’s death broke, Ashwin took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#RIPSujith really sad morning. Let’s hope such accidents don’t happen again.”

Harbhajan also expressed his sympathy in his tweet that was written in Tamil.

Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Sujith. 😔 May God give his family all the strength. #RIPSujith 😔 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) October 29, 2019

Another cricketer Washington Sundar also expressed his grief over the mishap. “Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Sujith. May God give his family all the strength. #RIPSujith,” he wrote.

May we never let such tragedies occur again. EVER. #SorrySujith #RIPSujith 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 29, 2019

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also issued a tweet. “May we never let such tragedies occur again. EVER. #SorrySujith #RIPSujith.”