Mayank Agarwal Admitted In Hospital After Medical Emergency In Flight

Mayank Agarwal is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, where he is leading Karnataka.

New Delhi: Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has been admitted to the hospital after he consumed contaminated water on a flight from Agartala, Tripura, to Surat, Gujarat.

India.com has learned that the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer had a complaint of a Burning Sensation in his mouth & throat and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

However, The hospital staff has denied revealing his current condition. Agarwal is currently leading his franchise Karnataka in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

His Ranji team recently won a match against Tripura which was played at the Maharaj Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala from 26-29 January.

Now, Karnataka will face Railways at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat from Friday (2 February). Mayank is in lethal form, he scored 460 runs in four matches at an average of 44.28 with two centuries to his name.

Agarwal last featured for India in March 2022. Since his debut in 2018 he played 21 Test matches for India.

